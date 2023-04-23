London Marathon 2023 LIVE: Latest updates as Sir Mo Farah enters race for final time
Sir Mo Farah is racing in London for the final time
The London Marathon is back in its usual April spot and some of the world’s most elite long-distance athletes are set to compete across the capital city’s streets on Sunday - as well as thousands of others taking part in the general public.
Kenenisa Bekele, Kelvin Kiptum, Birhanu Legese and Mosinet Geremuw all set to compete, four of the five fastest male runners in history, while in the elite women’s list can be found world record holder Brigid Kosgei and last year’s winner Yalemzerf Yehualaw.
The course sees entrants will start in south Greenwich, heading back towards the centre of London on to cut by the Cutty Sark by the Thames, hugging the river as they travel through Bermondsey and crossing Tower Bridge. From there it’s through the old Docklands and Canary Wharf before doubling back to begin the final stretch through central London, passing the edge of St James’s Park and on to the famous finish on The Mall near Buckingham Palace.
Follow the 2023 London Marathon live below:
London Marathon live
Eilish McColgan has vowed to return stronger when she eventually makes her London Marathon debut after pulling out of Sunday’s race because of a knee problem.
Event organisers announced on Thursday evening that McColgan had delayed her travel to London to give her the best chance of competing, and would not be attending a scheduled pre-event media conference on Friday morning.
The 32-year-old Scot – who won her first major title in the 10,000m at the 2022 Commonwealth Games – had hoped for good news on the fitness front, but eventually admitted defeat after not being able to shake off the issue in time to run.
“There are a few factors that have come together like a bad storm. A whole host of things in the last three weeks have built up and this knee thing has been the final crack in the armour.”
McColgan had planned to run the 2022 London Marathon last October before being forced to withdraw due to a medical issue.
McColgan, whose mother Liz won the London Marathon in 1996, said: “I’ve shed a lot of tears in the last two days. It feels tougher because I’ve missed two now, for two entirely different reasons.
“I know how special the London Marathon is. I’ve been there with my mum, watched Paula Radcliffe on TV.
“I’ve had so many people messaged me to say they are running or they are coming out to watch it, raising money for charity.
“There are so many incredible stories around London and this weekend, so to not be a part of it, having trained so hard to be there, it is sad.”
London Marathon live
The remaining contenders in the elite women’s race (and their personal best time):
- Yalemzerf Yehualaw (ETH, personal best 2:17:23)
- Tigist Assefa (ETH, 2:15:37)
- Peres Jepchirchir (KEN, 2:17:16)
- Almaz Ayana (ETH, 2:17:20)
- Genzebe Dibaba (ETH, 2:18:05)
- Sutume Asefa Kebede (2:18:12)
- Judith Jeptum Korir (KEN, 2:18:20)
- Emily Sisson (USA, 2:18:29 NR)
- Alemu Megertu (ETH, 2:18:32)
- Natasha Wodak (CAN, 2:23:12 NR)
- Charlotte Purdue (GBR, 2:23:26)
- Susanna Sullivan (USA, 2:25:14)
- Ellie Pashley (AUS, 2:26:21)
- Stephanie Davis (GBR, 2:27:16)
- Maor Tiyouri (ISR, 2:29:04)
- Alice Wright (GBR, 2:29:08)
- Rosie Edwards (GBR, 2:31:56)
- Samantha Harrison (GBR, 2:32:22)
- Eilish McColgan (GBR, debut)
- Sifan Hassan (NED, debut)
- Girmawit Gebrzihair (ETH, debut)
- Dominique Scott (RSA, debut)
London Marathon live
A sad start - Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei is unfortunately already out after just a couple of minutes.
She came into the Marathon with a slight injury and clearly it hasn’t cleared up in time, leaving the marathon world record holder to step aside and leave the field.
London Marathon live - women’s race starts
And they’re off! The women’s elite race is underway amid plenty of cheers. The weather could impact later on in terms of timings, with rain expected from around 10am local time.
But the expectation is also simply that this could be an epic race with so many potential winners.
London Marathon live
Sifan Hassan, Almaz Ayana, Peres Jepchirchir, Yalemzerf Yehualaw and more.
We’ve got the current world record holder, the reigning Olympic champion, the 2022 Marathon winner and a double Olympic champion, the current 10,000m champion and the current 1,500m world record holder.
There’s an absolutely huge amount of talent lining up for the elite women’s race and that’s due to get underway in just a couple of minutes. The athletes are going through their final preparations now.
The greatest distance race of all time, this is being heralded as.
London Marathon live
Defending champion Yalemzerf Yehualaw feels in “good shape” as she looks to retain her London Marathon title on Sunday.
The Ethiopian won last year’s race in October with a time of two hours 17 minutes and 26 seconds, which was the third fastest at the event, to finish ahead of previous winner Joyciline Jepkosgei.
Although Britain’s Eilish McColgan has pulled out because of a knee problem, the 2023 field includes world-record holder Brigid Kosgei and reigning Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir, while Sifan Hassan is set to make her marathon debut following 10,000 metres and 5,000m gold at Tokyo 2020.
Yehualaw, 23, knows Sunday will present a stern challenge of her ambitions to follow Kosgei in winning back-to-back London Marathon titles.
“I am so happy to be back in London, a beautiful city with a great competition. My preparation has gone very well,” she said.
“I want to defend my title on Sunday and am ready to do my best.”
Yehualaw told a press conference: “I am in good shape. I am just focused on a long run like before (rather than any specific time), and I like that.”
London Marathon live
The wheelchair race is all set for starting, Susannah Scaroni in place after just recently winning in Boston.
London’s course record last year fell to Catherine Debrunner - she’s back too.
Eight-time winner David Weir is there and gets a huge cheer as the 43-year-old prepares to start.
Marcel Hug won in Boston for the men last week and he’s here again too.
Gordon Perry hits the button - and we’re officially underway!
London Marathon 2023 prize money
The London Marathon returns to a traditional spring date in 2023, with some of the world’s best distance runners set to compete.
The ever-anticipated event has been held in the autumn in each of the last three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
This year, however, it is back to a late April date, with elite athletes and recreational runners all training hard in a bid to complete the 26.2-mile course in the fastest time.
While the charitable efforts of many participants deserve and command much of the focus over the weekend, for those in the elite fields, there is also prize money to be won.
Here’s everything you need to know.
London Marathon 2023 prize money: How much will the winners get?
Everything you need to know ahead of the race
David Weir feels refreshed ahead of 24th London Wheelchair Marathon
David Weir feels refreshed and ready to go again as he prepares to tackle a 24th consecutive London Wheelchair Marathon – with no plans to retire just yet.
While Sir Mo Farah reiterated Sunday would mark his last London Marathon appearance, Weir, 43, already has his sights set on reaching a quarter-of-a-century of appearances in the showpiece event.
The British para-athlete, an eight-time winner in London, produced an impressive victory in the Paris Marathon at the start of April.
Having finished third in London in both 2021 and 2022, Weir remains determined to deliver another strong display back on home soil.
David Weir feels refreshed ahead of 24th London Wheelchair Marathon
The British para-athlete won the Paris Marathon at the start of April.
