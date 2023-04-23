London Marathon 2023 LIVE: Latest updates as Sir Mo Farah enters race for final time

(REUTERS)

The London Marathon is back in its usual April spot and some of the world’s most elite long-distance athletes are set to compete across the capital city’s streets on Sunday - as well as thousands of others taking part in the general public.

Kenenisa Bekele, Kelvin Kiptum, Birhanu Legese and Mosinet Geremuw all set to compete, four of the five fastest male runners in history, while in the elite women’s list can be found world record holder Brigid Kosgei and last year’s winner Yalemzerf Yehualaw.

The course sees entrants will start in south Greenwich, heading back towards the centre of London on to cut by the Cutty Sark by the Thames, hugging the river as they travel through Bermondsey and crossing Tower Bridge. From there it’s through the old Docklands and Canary Wharf before doubling back to begin the final stretch through central London, passing the edge of St James’s Park and on to the famous finish on The Mall near Buckingham Palace.

Follow the 2023 London Marathon live below: