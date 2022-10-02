Jump to content

London Marathon LIVE: Latest updates from 26-mile race after Yalemzerf Yehualaw wins women’s event

40,000 people are set to compete in the long-distance race

Michael Jones
Sunday 02 October 2022 11:40
Get Ready, Get Set, Go: Runners prepare for 2022 London Marathon

The London marathon takes place today with athletes and members of the public prepared to tackle the 26-mile route around the British capital. The start is near Blackheath in Greenwich, with the route taking in landmarks such as the Cutty Sark, the Shard, the London Eye and Parliament before reaching the finish line at the Mall by Buckingham Palace.

28-year-old Kenyan, Brigid Kosgei, who won the London Marathon in 2019 and 2020 has withdrawn through injury but the women’s field still features Kosgei’s compatriot and last year’s winner Joyciline Jepkosgei (29) and Ethiopia’s Yalemzerf Yehualaw (23) who set the fastest debut time for a marathon and holds the world record in the 10km road race.

The men’s race looks set to be a tight affair with Kenya’s Titus Ekiru well-backed after victories in the 2021 Milan and Abu Dhabi marathons whilst Ethiopia’s Birhanu Legese will be amongst his closest contenders alongside 2021 London marathon winner and compatriot Sisay Lemma. Four-time London marathon winner Eliud Kipchoge will not compete, and neither will Great Britain’s Sir Mo Farah who has withdrawn due to a hip injury.

Follow all the action from the 2022 London marathon:

1664707198

Kipruto’s on fire!

They’re not going to catch him! He flies through the 40km mark at 1:58:40 and has left his opponents in his wake. The Kenyan is going to win the 2022 London marathon.

He’s on for a time of 2 hours 5 minutes or thereabouts.

Michael Jones2 October 2022 11:39
1664707080

Kipruto goes clear!

Amos Kipruto - the pre-race favourite - has kicked on as the leading group in the elite men’s race splinters.

Bashir Abdi and Weynay Ghebresilasie attempt to keep up the pace with the Kenyan but he’s extending his lead at the front!

Michael Jones2 October 2022 11:38
1664706969

The champions so far...

Three of the four elite races are done. Who will win the men’s race?

(Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)
(PA)
Michael Jones2 October 2022 11:36
1664706736

Lemma falls behind!

That push to the front of the pack may have just caused Sisay Lemma as they other runners respond and power ahead of the 2021 champion who is 40 metres or so behind in no time at all.

Birhanu Legese seemingly leads that push to leave Lemma behind but it’s Amos Kipruto who has taken up the charge at the front of this group of five.

Michael Jones2 October 2022 11:32
1664706574

Lemma moves to the front

Sisay Lemma has been content to run in the middle of the leading group throughout the race so far but has now just positioned himself at the front of the six runners.

Is he preparing to breakaway?

Michael Jones2 October 2022 11:29
1664706413

Bekele falls behind

Ethiopia’s Kenenisa Bekele has been dropped from the leading group in the men’s elite race. He was one of the pre-race favourites but is struggling to maintain the pace.

There are six runners still in the hunt including Bashir Abdi, Birhanu Legese and last year’s champion Sisay Lemma.

Michael Jones2 October 2022 11:26
1664705996

Yalemzerf Yehualaw wins the women’s race!

23-year-old Yalemzerf Yehualaw wins the women’s race with a time just outside of her personal best at 2:17:25.

Last year’s winner, Joyciline Jepkosgei, finishes second in 2:18:06 in what is a very respectable defence of her title but it’s Ethiopia’s Yehualaw who takes victory in 2022!

Michael Jones2 October 2022 11:19
1664705707

Seven runners in leading men’s group

There are seven runners in the pack at the front of the men’s race with Weynay Ghebresilasie driving on at the front of them.

Last year’s winner Sisay Lemma is still within touching distance and is running well as are Amos Kipruto, Kenenisa Bekele, Bashir Abdi and Birhanu Legese.

Michael Jones2 October 2022 11:15
1664705169

Yehualaw ups the pace!

Yalemzerf Yehualaw steps up her pace and drives ahead of Joyciline Jepkosgei.

The 23-year-old has her head down and is focusing on the road opening up an ever increasing gap between herself and the 2021 London marathon champion.

This looks like her race to win now! Two miles to go.

Michael Jones2 October 2022 11:06
1664704994

Jepkosgei vs Yehualaw

Judith Korir and Alemu Megertu are the next women runners to fall away with only Joyciline Jepkosgei and Yalemzerf Yehualaw remaining at the front.

There’s just under three miles to go until the finish line and the two pre-race favourites are going to go head-to-head.

Michael Jones2 October 2022 11:03

