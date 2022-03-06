Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge, the two-times Olympic marathon champion and world record holder, won the Tokyo Marathon in Japan with a time of two hours two minutes and 40 seconds on Sunday.

Kipchoge, who defended his marathon title at Sapporo at the Tokyo Games last year, fell short of his world record mark by just over a minute in his debut Tokyo Marathon.

Kipchoge‘s compatriot Amos Kipruto was second with a time of 2:03.13 while Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia came in third with 2:04.14.

“I am really happy,” Kipchoge said. “I am excited to be here in Japan, especially after winning the Olympic Games in Sapporo. I really appreciated the crowd.

“I said I wanted to run strong in Japan and I did, I ran a course record,” he added after writing ‘ST:RO:NG’ instead of numbers on his finish time prediction card. “I am really happy I won another major marathon.”

Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge crosses the finish line to win the men's category in the Tokyo Marathon (REUTERS)

“I am so proud to win in the streets of Tokyo, where the people have running in their heart and minds. It’s great to now have won 4 out of the 6 Abbott World Marathon Major races.”

The 37-year-old holds the world record with a time of 2:01:39 set in Berlin in 2018 and became the only man to break the two-hour barrier at an unofficial race in 2019.

Brigid Kosgei, of Kenya, walks after crossing the finish line (AP)

Kipchoge is now just two wins away, in New York and Boston, from winning all six of the Abbott World Marathon Majors after four London wins, three Berlin victories and one Chicago victory.

In the women’s race, Kenyan world record holder Brigid Kosgei prevailed with a time of 2:16.02, ahead of the Ethiopian duo of Ashete Bekere (2:17.58) and Gotytom Gebreslase (2:18.18).

Kosgei’s time has only ever been bettered by her own world record of 2:14:04 from Chicago in 2019 and Paula Radcliffe with her 2:15:25 from London in 2003.

Top Men

ＫＩＰＣＨＯＧＥ Ｅｌｉｕｄ KEN 2:02:40 ＫＩＰＲＵＴＯ Ａｍｏｓ KEN 2:03:13 ＴＯＬＡ Ｔａｍｉｒａｔ ETH 2:04:14 ＳＵＺＵＫＩ Ｋｅｎｇｏ JPN 2:05:28 ＫＩＴＡＴＡ Ｓｈｕｒａ ETH 2:06:12 ＫＯＲＩＲ Ｌａｂａｎ KEN 2:06:37 ＳＯＮＯＴＡ Ｋｅｎｙａ JPN 2:07:23 ＹＵＺＡＷＡ Ｓｈｕｎ JPN 2:07:31 ＫＩＫＵＴＡＮＩ Ｋｅｎｔｏ JPN 2:07:55 ＧＩＴＨＡＥ Ｍｉｃｈａｅｌ KEN 2:07:55

Top Women