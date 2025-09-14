Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How to watch 100m finals at World Athletics Championships for free

Noah Lyles looks to defend his sprint crown in the men’s 100m final

Jamie Braidwood
Sunday 14 September 2025 04:12 BST
Video Player Placeholder
Noah Lyles reacts to winning men's 100-metre Olympic title in dramatic finish

The fastest sprint stars in the world go head to head at the World Athletics Championships as the 100m finals take place in Tokyo.

As usual, Noah Lyles is the talk of the men’s field. The reigning world and Olympic champion over 100m has been involved in a bust-up with USA team-mate Kenny Bednarek before the Championships but will be on to do his talking on the track as he looks to defend his title.

Lyles will face competition from 200m Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo, Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson, who was the runner-up in the 100m final in Paris, as well as Oblique Seville, Bendarek and Britain’s Zharnel Hughes, who is targeting a podium finish.

Sha'Carri Richardson is the defending champion in the women’s field but the American star is not the favourite to defend her title, with Olympic champion Julien Alfred returning and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden showing stronger form.

Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita fell agonisingly short of individual medals in Paris but will look to get through to the finals and compete for a podium place. The semi-finals will take place shortly before the finals, with the complete field still to be announced.

How to watch the 100m finals at World Athletics Championships

Both races will be shown live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. The women’s final will start at 14:13 , with the men’s at 14:20.

100m finals line-up

TBC after the semi-finals

Today’s World Athletics Championship schedule

Evening session

10:35 Men’s 400m - Heats

10:40 Men’s High Jump - Qualification

11:10 Women’s Discus Throw - Final

11:25 Women’s 400m - Heats

12:20 Women’s 100m - Semi-Final

12:40 Women’s Long Jump - Final

12:43 Men’s 100m - Semi-Final

13:05 Women’s 1500m - Semi-Final

13:30 Men’s 10,000m - Final

14:13 Women’s 100m - Final

14:20 Men’s 100m - Final

