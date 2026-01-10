World Athletics Cross Country Championships TV channel, start time and how to watch
Everything you need to know as the world’s best head to Tallahassee
The World Cross Country Championships take place today, with the world’s best runners descending on Tallahassee, Florida to bid for glory.
There are five titles up for grabs on a course inspired by the Floridian landscape, featuring sand, water, mud and rolling hills: in the mixed relay, men’s and women’s under-20 races, and the elite men’s and women’s senior races.
Two-time defending champion Jacob Kiplimo lines up as one of the favourites as he aims for a hat-trick, while world 10,000m champion Jimmy Gressier leads stiff opposition to the Ugandan.
In the women’s race world 10km record holder Agnes Ngetich is heavy favourite with European silver medallist Megan Keith leading the charge for Great Britain.
Here’s everything you need to know:
When is the World Cross Country Championships?
The World Cross Country Championships take place on Saturday 10 January in Tallahassee, Florida.
All the races will be run on the same day.
How can I watch?
Viewers in the UK can watch the whole day’s action for free on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app, with live coveage from 2.35pm GMT.
Schedule (all times GMT)
2.45pm - Mixed relay
3.20pm - Women’s under-20 race (6km)
3.55pm - Men’s under-20 race (8km)
4.35pm - Women’s senior race (10km)
5.20pm - Men’s senior race (10km)
Who are the major contenders?
Uganda’s Kiplimo won in Bathurst in 2023 and Belgrade in 2024 and is hot favourite to win a third in a row, but Olympic 10,000m silver medallist Berihu Aregawi - world cross-country silver medallist both times - will be hoping to upgrade his medal as the pair renew their rivalry.
10,000m world champion Jimmy Gressier lines up for France with European cross-country champion Thierry Ndikumwenayo another big namee to watch.
In the women’s race Kenya’s Agnes Ngetich will be looking to improve on her bronze medal from Bathurst but her toughest competition may come from her compatriot, national trials winner Maurine Chebor.
Kenya topped the medal table at the previous edition in Belgrade, with six golds, and are again favourites to defend their mixed relay title.
Prize money
Senior races
Individual
Gold: US$30,000
Silver: US$15,000
Bronze: US$10,000
Fourth: US$7000
Fifth: US$5000
Sixth: US$3000
Team
Gold: US$20,000
Silver: US$16,000
Bronze: US$12,000
Fourth: US$10,000
Fifth: US$8000
Sixth: US$4000
Mixed relay (per team)
Gold: US$12,000
Silver: US$8000
Bronze: US$6000
Fourth: US$4000
