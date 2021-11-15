MMA fighter loses testicle after ‘training accident’

An MMA fighter has been forced to have a testicle removed following a freak accident in training.

Christian Lohsen competes in Dana White's Contender Series, a competition that serves as a feeder for UFC, as well as in the Professional Fighters League.

Lohsen, who boasts a 9-2 record as a pro, revealed the shocking news on social media late last week.

"So last night was rough," he revealed on Instagram. "In a training accident I got my left testicle ruptured by a knee which led to it getting surgically removed.

"Thank you to everyone last night that helped me get to the hospital. I’m fine home resting, surgery went well.

"Doc said I won’t lose testosterone or ability to have kids from this. If I lose the other one however it’s a different story so from now on if you hit me in my last testicle we aren’t friends... lol."

Lohsen subsequently thanked fans for their support as he begins his recovery.

"100,000/10 do not recommend for anyone to go through that," he added. "But since I'm stuck on the couch while recovering, I've found it crazy how many articles/comments/forums I've seen about what happened.

"I've seen support from people I don't remotely know and I've also seen a ton of good jokes that have given me a good, much needed laugh today.

"Thank you to everyone that's sending good vibes! I will recover and be back! I've got great friends and family supporting me and the perfect wife @meglohsen taking care of anything and everything I've needed. #thankyou #keepthejokescoming #1Nut2NutsDoesntMatterIWillBeAChampion #2022PFLChamp".