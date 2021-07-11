Conor McGregor took aim at Dustin Poirier and his wife after suffering defeat in the trilogy bout at UFC 264 due to a doctor’s stoppage, vowing, “this is not over!”

The Irishman’s leg snapped in the first round of the contest, ending his hopes of revenge from defeat in the rematch in January and leaving him with just one win in the last four and a half years.

The Notorious made it to the end of the first round, despite the gruesome injury, before an abrupt finish by the referee.

But McGregor was in no mood to show respect to his American rival, instead taking aim at both Poirier and his wife.

“Your wife is in my DMs, hey baby,” McGregor snapped as his opponent returned to the dressing rooms.

“Hit me back up I’ll chat to you later on, I’ll be at the after party at the Wynn night club. You look in bits you little h**!

“I was boxing the ears off him, kicking the legs off him, usual s**** he dived to close the distance.”

McGregor and Poirier trade strikes (Getty Images)

“This is not over! If I have to take this outside with him it’s on outside I don’t give a b*******.”

Poirier looks likely to attempt to move on from McGregor and challenge Charles Oliveira for his lightweight title, but he could not resist a parting shot at the Irishman, labelling him “a dirt bag” following a bitter build-up to their third fight.

“I can take the trash talk,” Poirier told Joe Rogan. “There’s no holds barred with the trash talk, but murder is something you don’t clown around with, you don’t talk to people like that.

“He said he was going to send me home in a coffin, you don’t talk like that, I hope this guy gets home safe to his beautiful family.

“He hit me with a good cross , just like the last fight, I didn’t see it and it kind of clipped me, I was a little bit buzzed but my legs were still there.”