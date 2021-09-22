Conor McGregor reacts to horrendous first pitch at Chicago Cubs baseball game

Conor McGregor insisted he was ‘happy’ with his first pitch at the baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and Minnesota Twins despite the embarrassing nature of the throw.

The former two-weight UFC world champion, who broke his leg in his most recent fight with Dustin Poirier, lobbed the ball up a long way wide of the catcher before laughing the incident off.

He received some criticism on social media, with UFC rival Justin Gaethje saying: “I cannot stop laughing at this. Every MMA fighter that has represented us doing this has looked terrible but this takes the cake.”

But McGregor refused to accept it was a poor throw and stuck to his guns that he was pleased with the outcome.

He said: “The most devastating first pitch ever seen! The venom was there, the power was there, it’s a little off accurate-wise but I’m on the one leg.

“You can see me base fully on the left leg that was recently just injured. I’m happy with that, I’ll take that on board.

“I don’t think there was much power difference between mine and them out there (the players), it’s just the accuracy was a little off.

“But I’m happy with it. It was either lob it friendly or aim to take him off his feet. And if that was on target we would have had a problem, I’d say.”

UFC boss Dana White recently revealed that McGregor could fight again this year despite only breaking his leg in July.

The Irishman has only won one fight in the octagon since 2016 following the loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov and two defeats to Poirier.