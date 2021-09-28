Conor McGregor has revived his feud with Nate Diaz after the American’s brother Nick Diaz lost on his return to the UFC at the weekend.

Nick, 38, fought for the first time in more than six years and was stopped by Robbie Lawler - the man he had defeated 17 years earlier.

And McGregor, who faced Nate twice in 2015 and 2016, took the opportunity to praise Nick and ridicule Nate in an equal measure.

Speaking on Twitter, he said: “Nick/Rob was a good fight. The spin kick at the start gave the ground on Nick but he was veteran composed and was peppering lovely shots in.

“He just ate some big body shots and there was more coming Robbie was strong to the body it was veteran work all round. I enjoyed thoroughly.

“The finishing sequence when the temple was clipped after the leg went, the evasion of the final shot, which was a blistering uppercut, was magic. Look at it. Down on one knee, observing where the shot was coming from, slip/parry, and re center to open guard safe. A la (Paul) Daley fight.

“Nate your boxing is p**s compared to Nick’s. We been fed garbage with your sloppy shots the last few years. Can see the clear difference between the two brothers after last night. Balance, composure. Another level the big bro is on to you. I made you.”

Nate then responded to McGregor’s comments by simply saying: “U can’t fight at all, member your leg?”

McGregor is currently recovering from the broken leg he suffered during his defeat to Dustin Poirier back in July.

Nate and McGregor have been linked with a trilogy fight for several years after the Irishman avenged his second round submission defeat at UFC 196 with a majority decision win at UFC 202.