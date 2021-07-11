Dana White has provided an update on Conor McGregor’s leg injury after suffering defeat to Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight at UFC 264.

The Irishman suffered a gruesome leg injury towards the end of the first round with a doctor’s stoppage the final classification for the result.

And the UFC president provided more context surrounding McGregor’s injury, which is set to keep him out for the foreseeable future.

“Lower tibia. The shin, I guess,” White said at the post-fight press conference.

“I don’t know how the f*ck they figured that out that quick.”

McGregor could take solace from White’s follow-up, almost promising the fourth fight against Poirier once he has recovered.

“It’s all about timing, what’s going on, what’s happens since then,” White said.

“Conor goes into surgery tomorrow. We don’t know long how he’s going to be out. How much his rehab and therapy he’s going to need.”

Conor McGregor of Ireland is carried out of the arena on a stretcher (Getty)

After a disappointing end to the fight with McGregor’s hopes of redemption and revenge snatched away from him by the unfortunate injury, the animosity between the two fighters resurfaced.

But McGregor was in no mood to show respect to his American rival, instead taking aim at both Poirier and his wife.

Conor McGregor of Ireland sits on the mat after injuring his ankle (Getty)

“Your wife is in my DMs, hey baby,” McGregor snapped as his opponent returned to the dressing rooms.

“Hit me back up I’ll chat to you later on, I’ll be at the after party at the Wynn night club. You look in bits you little h**!

“I was boxing the ears off him, kicking the legs off him, usual s**** he dived to close the distance.”

McGregor and Poirier trade strikes (Getty Images)

“This is not over! If I have to take this outside with him it’s on outside I don’t give a b*******.”

Poirier looks likely to attempt to move on from McGregor and challenge Charles Oliveira for his lightweight title, but he could not resist a parting shot at the Irishman, labelling him “a dirt bag” following a bitter build-up to their third fight.

“I can take the trash talk,” Poirier told Joe Rogan. “There’s no holds barred with the trash talk, but murder is something you don’t clown around with, you don’t talk to people like that.

“He said he was going to send me home in a coffin, you don’t talk like that, I hope this guy gets home safe to his beautiful family.

“He hit me with a good cross , just like the last fight, I didn’t see it and it kind of clipped me, I was a little bit buzzed but my legs were still there.”