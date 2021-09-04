UFC: Darren Till vs Derek Brunson LIVE – Latest updates from Fight Night in Las Vegas
Follow all the action live from the UFC Apex institute in Las Vegas
Liverpool’s Darren Till goes head-to-head with American Derek Brunson in the main event of this evening’s UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.
Till (18-3-1) will be stepping into the Octagon for the first time since his points defeat by former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in July 2020, as he looks to regain momentum at 185lbs following his move up from welterweight two years ago. Till, 28, is 1-1 in the division, with a decision victory over Kelvin Gastelum preceding the result against Whittaker.
Meanwhile, Brunson (22-7) is on a four-fight win streak as he pursues a rematch with middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who knocked out the 37-year-old in 2018 en route to the gold. While fifth-ranked Brunson is well-rounded, his greatest strength is his wrestling, which he might look to use in order to neutralise the striking prowess of seventh-ranked Till – if the American can get close enough to the Liverpudlian.
The undercard features a number of Britons in action, with heavyweight Tom Aspinall fighting in the co-main event, and Liverpool’s Paddy Pimblett making his much-anticipated UFC debut. Meanwhile, Molly McCann – also from Liverpool – will compete, as will undefeated Welshman Jack Shore.
Follow live updates from UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Till below.
UFC: Till vs Brunson
Morono vs Zawada: Round 2
Zawada with more pressure in the second round.
He swings a heavy kick into the gut of Morono.
Just as Morono seems to be falling behind in this round, he connects with a big hook!
UFC: Till vs Brunson
Morono vs Zawada: Round 1
Deja vu: Morono connects with the top of Zawada’s head with a counter right hook.
Lots of instructions from Morono’s corner.
The American finds homes for uppercuts and hooks in close as the first round comes to an end.
UFC: Till vs Brunson
Morono vs Zawada: Round 1
Early pressure from Zawada, who looks lighter on his feet than Morono.
But Morono catches Zawada on the top of his head with a counter right hook!
The German shakes it off...
UFC: Till vs Brunson
Next up, Alex Morono (19-7, 1 NC) takes on David Zawada (17-6) in a welterweight bout.
UFC: Till vs Brunson
Bukauskas vs Rountree: Result
Khalil Rountree Jr def. Modestas Bukauskas via second-round TKO (leg kick, 2:30).
Rountree says: “I didn’t work [the kick] in training camp with the intent that I threw it today, because I wanted to make sure my partners were safe.”
UFC: Till vs Brunson
Bukauskas vs Rountree: Round 2
Nice jab from Bukauskas, making Rountree flinch.
Rountree has slowed down somewhat in this second round.
Another jab from Bukauskas – this one rather powerful – connects. He’s still being a bit too reactionary, however, and could do without waiting on his opponent so much.
Oh wow!!! Out of nowhere, Rountree ends the fight with a leg kick!
It’s a side kick to Bukauskas’ knee as the Lithuanian steps forward, and immediately Bukauskas drops to the mat and the fight is stopped!
UFC: Till vs Brunson
Bukauskas vs Rountree: Round 1
Bukauskas looks extremely wary of Rountree’s power, and understandably so.
The blood from Bukauskas’ nose has dripped down to his mouth and is smeared all over his face.
Heavy leg kicks from Rountree to end what was – for him – a successful first round.
UFC: Till vs Brunson
Bukauskas vs Rountree: Round 1
Rountree catches Bukauskas on the end of a left straight within the first 20 seconds and the Lithuanian is on the run!
Bukauskas’ nose has already been busted up by the southpaw.
More pressure from Rountree – every punch he throws makes a significant sound upon impact.
UFC: Till vs Brunson
The main card continues as Modestas Bukauskas (11-4) takes on Khalil Rountree Jr (9-5, 1 no contest) in a light heavyweight bout.
UFC: Till vs Brunson
Pimblett vs Vendramini: Result
Paddy Pimblett def. Luigi Vendramini via first-round TKO (strikes, 4:25).
“I’m a Scouser, we don’t get knocked out,” Pimblett says about his early scare.
“I’m the new cash cow, I’m the new main man on the UFC roster.”
