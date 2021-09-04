Derek Brunson (left) and Liverpool’s Darren Till at weigh-ins (Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Liverpool’s Darren Till goes head-to-head with American Derek Brunson in the main event of this evening’s UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.

Till (18-3-1) will be stepping into the Octagon for the first time since his points defeat by former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in July 2020, as he looks to regain momentum at 185lbs following his move up from welterweight two years ago. Till, 28, is 1-1 in the division, with a decision victory over Kelvin Gastelum preceding the result against Whittaker.

Meanwhile, Brunson (22-7) is on a four-fight win streak as he pursues a rematch with middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who knocked out the 37-year-old in 2018 en route to the gold. While fifth-ranked Brunson is well-rounded, his greatest strength is his wrestling, which he might look to use in order to neutralise the striking prowess of seventh-ranked Till – if the American can get close enough to the Liverpudlian.

The undercard features a number of Britons in action, with heavyweight Tom Aspinall fighting in the co-main event, and Liverpool’s Paddy Pimblett making his much-anticipated UFC debut. Meanwhile, Molly McCann – also from Liverpool – will compete, as will undefeated Welshman Jack Shore.

Follow live updates from UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Till below.