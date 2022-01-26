'What the f*** is that?': Jake Paul vs Khabib fight rumours ridiculed

Jake Paul has been ridiculed after calling out Khabib Nurmagomedov, with Michael Bisping telling the YouTube star that a fight with the former UFC champion is “never going to happen”.

Paul, who improved his professional boxing record to 5-0 after knocking out Tyron Woodley last month, is now eyeing a switch to the octagon, with the retired Khabib offering to coach him and allow the 25-year-old to join his Eagle FC promotion.

The American accepted the offer, but on the condition that his first fight would be against the Russian, who retired in 2020 with a 29-0 record in the UFC.

But former middleweight champion and UFC pundit Bisping has said the idea of the pair meeting in the octagon is a “stupid” idea and is just talk, similar to rumours linking Paul and Conor McGregor.

“For Jake Paul to be going out there and saying he will fight in MMA against Khabib, I mean what the f*** is that?,” Bisping said on his YouTube channel.

“No amount of training from Khabib or from anyone is gonna have you beating Khabib, yes he did a little bit of wrestling when he’s at school.

“Guess what, I haven’t researched Jake Paul’s wrestling credentials. I haven’t looked in so maybe I’m wrong, but I heard he wrestled a bit.

“At the end of the day, we are talking about fights that will never happen. Jake Paul vs Khabib, never gonna happen. Jake Paul vs someone like Conor McGregor, probably never gonna happen.”

Bisping added: “I mean just break it down, Khabib’s offered him a fight [in his promotion], Khabib said I’ll train you for the fight, Jake Paul said ‘yeah sure I’ll take it’.

“So Khabib’s going to train Jake Paul to help Jake Paul beat Khabib? I mean that is the stupidest sentence I’ve ever heard in my entire f***ing life.

“It’s just never ever gogin to happen, kinda like Jake Paul fighting someone his own size who is currently in their prime, that’s never going to happen.

“Once again Jake Paul quit being a little b**** and fight someone your own size.”