This evening, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier go head-to-head for the third time.

The pair meet in the main event of UFC 264 inside a sold-out T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with the score one apiece in their rivalry.

FOLLOW LIVE: McGregor vs Poirier updates from UFC 264

McGregor knocked out Poirier in the first round of their featherweight clash in 2014, before Poirier got his revenge this January by stopping McGregor in the second round of a lightweight bout on ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi.

That second-round finish in the main event of UFC 257 marked the first KO loss of McGregor’s career.

Tonight’s contest will again take place at lightweight, with a title shot against Charles Oliveira likely awaiting the winner.

If McGregor is to lose, however, that could be the end of his MMA career.

With just one win in the last four-and-a-half years, McGregor’s aura has diminished greatly.

If he is to compete again, though, Americans Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler are potential opponents for the Irishman, but there are no easy fights at 155lbs.

McGregor has always suggested that a trilogy bout with old rival Nate Diaz “must happen”, so that cannot be ruled out.