Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier complete their trilogy this evening in the main event of UFC 264.

McGregor won the pair’s first bout in 2014, knocking out Poirier in the first round of a featherweight contest.

Poirier had to wait seven years for his revenge, but exacted it this January by handing McGregor the first knockout defeat of the Irishman’s career with a second-round finish.

Like that rematch, the UFC 264 meeting is a lightweight main event.

That means it will consist of five five-minute rounds, unless either fighter can secure a finish via knockout or submission.

The bout takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.