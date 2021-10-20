Tyron Woodley ‘not allowed’ to knock out Jake Paul, claims Dillon Danis

MMA fighter Dillon Danis has claimed that Tyron Woodley was “not allowed” to knock out Jake Paul in the pair’s boxing match this summer.

YouTube star Paul moved to 4-0 as a professional boxer by beating former UFC champion Woodley via split decision in Cleveland, Ohio in August.

But Danis, a fighter in MMA promotion Bellator and a long-time training partner of Conor McGregor, has said Woodley was contractually forbidden from knocking out Paul in that bout.

“Tyron Woodley, from what I heard, had it in the contract that he was not allowed to knock out Jake Paul,” Danis said on The MMA Hour on YouTube.

“I swear on anything, that’s why when Jake Paul was against the ropes, Tyron Woodley didn’t hit him.

“I’m telling you right now. It was in his contract, where it said you’re not allowed to knock him out.”

Following his loss to Paul, American Woodley agreed to get a tattoo reading “I love Jake Paul” in order to secure a rematch with the 24-year-old compatriot.

Twenty-eight-year-old Danis, who is 2-0 in MMA but has not competed since June 2019, has long targeted a match-up against Paul.