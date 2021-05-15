Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira clash in the main event of UFC 262 on Saturday, with the vacant lightweight title on the line following former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s recent retirement.

The Russian called time on his career with an undefeated record of 29-0, bowing out with a submission victory over interim titleholder Justin Gaethje in October.

Now, the gold is up for grabs as Oliveira (30-8) looks to extend his eight-fight win streak as he takes on Chandler (22-5), a former three-time Bellator lightweight champion who made his UFC debut in January.

The American defeated Dan Hooker via first-round TKO in the pair’s co-main event meeting at UFC 257, moments before Dustin Poirier knocked out Conor McGregor.

With Poirier and McGregor scheduled for a trilogy contest in July, Chandler and Oliveira have been granted a crack at the 155lbs division’s vacant belt.

Here’s everything you need to know about UFC 262:

When is it?

UFC 262 takes place on Saturday 15 May.

Where is it?

The event will be held at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

What time does it start?

The early prelims will get under way at 11.30pm BST on Saturday night.

The prelims will follow 1am BST on Sunday morning, with the main card set to begin at 3am BST.

Michael Chandler’s UFC debut saw him knock out Dan Hooker in January (Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

How can I watch it?

The early prelims will stream live exclusively on UFC’s Fight Pass, with the prelims and main card airing live on BT Sport 1 in the UK and ESPN+ in the US.

Full card

Main card

Michael Chandler vs Charles Oliveira (lightweight title)

Tony Ferguson vs Beneil Dariush (lightweight)

Katlyn Chookagian vs Viviane Araujo (women’s flyweight)

Shane Burgos vs Edson Barboza (featherweight)

Matt Schnell vs Rogerio Bontorin (bantamweight)

Prelims

Jacare Souza vs Andre Muniz (middleweight)

Lando Vannata vs Mike Grundy (featherweight)

Andrea Lee vs Antonina Shevchenko (women’s flyweight)

Jordan Wright vs Jamie Pickett (middleweight)

Early prelims

Gina Mazany vs Priscila Cachoeira (women’s flyweight)

Kevin Aguilar vs Tucker Lutz (featherweight)

Christos Giagos vs Sean Soriano (lightweight)