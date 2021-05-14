Tony Ferguson provided the highlight of the UFC 262 pre-fight press conference on Thursday, accusing lightweight title challenger Michael Chandler of having “Dana White privilege”.

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Ferguson will take on Beneil Dariush in the co-main event of UFC 262 on Saturday, but he also called out Chandler ahead of the card at Texas’ Toyota Center.

In just his second UFC bout, former three-time Bellator lightweight titleholder Chandler could wear UFC gold if he beats Charles Oliveira in Saturday’s main event.

That contest sees the lightweight belt on the line after it was vacated by the now retired Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was scheduled to face Ferguson on five occasions – with the highly-anticipated meeting falling through each time.

While a 12-fight winning run only ever saw Ferguson compete for the interim lightweight title – once in a win over Kevin Lee and once in a streak-ending loss to Justin Gaethje – Chandler has required just one victory in the UFC to fight for the promotion’s undisputed championship in the 155lbs division.

The American’s UFC debut in January ended with Chandler knocking out Dan Hooker in the first round, with Brazilian Oliveira next up, while No 1-ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier completes his trilogy with Conor McGregor.

“You f*****g dodged me, too, Chandler – you’re a b****,” Ferguson told compatriot Chandler at Thursday’s press conference.

“Every person out here except this guy that’s sitting next to me [Oliveira]. I’m going to be real.

“You f*****g said ‘no’, I’m going to be real. You got this s*** handed to you.

“You got Dana White privilege,” Ferguson said, referencing the UFC’s president.

Following his TKO defeat by Gaethje last May, Ferguson was outpointed by Oliveira in December.

Oliveira carries an eight-fight win streak into Saturday’s main event against Chandler.