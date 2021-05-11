Darren Stewart will take on Eryk Anders in a middleweight rematch at UFC 263 on 12 June.

The pair fought to a no contest on 13 March, when Anders landed an illegal knee to a downed Stewart.

The main event in Las Vegas that evening also ended as a no contest after Belal Muhammad was unable to continue competing, having suffered two eye pokes from Leon Edwards.

Britain’s Stewart (12-6-1, 1 NC) and American Anders (13-5-1, 1 NC) will now face one another at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona at UFC 263.

The card, which will see Stewart’s compatriot Edwards back in action against Nate Diaz, is set to be headlined by a middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and challenger Marvin Vettori – three years after their first clash.

Edwards vs Diaz was set to take place at UFC 262 this Saturday in the promotion’s first ever five-round co-main event, but an injury to Diaz forced the welterweight bout to be postponed. The same five-round stipulation will apply at UFC 263.

Following his no contest against Edwards, Muhammad is also set to feature, taking on Demian Maia.

The middleweight main event, meanwhile, is not the only championship bout due to take place at UFC 263, with Deiveson Figueiredo defending his flyweight belt against No 1 contender Brandon Moreno in the third rematch scheduled for the card. The pair fought to a majority draw at UFC 256 in December.

Also in action on the UFC 263 main card will be Scotland’s Paul Craig, who will take on Jamahal Hill in a light heavyweight contest.