UFC 263 takes place in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday night, with two title fights on the card and a huge clash featuring fan favourite Nate Diaz.

In the main event, Israel Adesanya defends his middleweight title against Italy’s Marvin Vettori, whom ‘Stylebender’ outpointed in 2018 – a year-and-a-half before winning divisional gold.

The co-main event is another rematch, as Brandon Moreno again challenges flyweight titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo, six months after the pair fought to a draw.

Elsewhere, Diaz returns after almost two years out to take on third-ranked welterweight Leon Edwards in a historic bout. For the first time ever, the UFC is turning a non-title, non-main event bout into a five-round meeting as Briton Edwards pursues a rematch with 175lbs champion Kamaru Usman.

Here’s everything you need to know about UFC 263.

When is it?

UFC 263 takes place on Saturday 12 June.

The early prelims begin at 11pm BST, before the preliminary card at 1am on Sunday morning. The main card follows at 3am on Sunday.

Nate Diaz last fought in November 2019, losing to Jorge Masvidal via doctor stoppage (Getty Images)

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the action will air live on BT Sport, as well as the broadcaster’s website and app. In the US, ESPN+ will host the event. The early prelims are available on UFC Fight Pass.

Full card

Main card

Adesanya (C) vs Vettori – middleweight

Figueiredo (C) vs Moreno – flyweight

Edwards vs Diaz – welterweight

Maia vs Muhammad – welterweight

Craig vs Hill – light heavyweight

Leon Edwards en route to victory over Donald Cerrone in 2018 (AFP via Getty Images)

Prelims

Dober vs Riddell – lightweight

Anders vs Stewart – light heavyweight

Murphy vs Calderwood – women’s flyweight

Evloev vs Dawodu – featherweight

Early prelims

Kianzad vs Davis – women’s bantamweight

Camacho vs Frevola – lightweight

Hooper vs Peterson – featherweight

Zian vs Vendramini – lightweight

Odds

Adesanya (2/5) vs Vettori (7/3)

Figueiredo (6/13) vs Moreno (19/10)

Edwards (2/11) vs Diaz (9/2)