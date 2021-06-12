When is UFC 263? Adesanya vs Vettori UK start time and how to watch
Middleweight title fight headlines the card, with flyweight gold also on the line and Nate Diaz in action
UFC 263 takes place in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday night, with two title fights on the card and a huge clash featuring fan favourite Nate Diaz.
In the main event, Israel Adesanya defends his middleweight title against Italy’s Marvin Vettori, whom ‘Stylebender’ outpointed in 2018 – a year-and-a-half before winning divisional gold.
The co-main event is another rematch, as Brandon Moreno again challenges flyweight titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo, six months after the pair fought to a draw.
Elsewhere, Diaz returns after almost two years out to take on third-ranked welterweight Leon Edwards in a historic bout. For the first time ever, the UFC is turning a non-title, non-main event bout into a five-round meeting as Briton Edwards pursues a rematch with 175lbs champion Kamaru Usman.
Here’s everything you need to know about UFC 263.
When is it?
UFC 263 takes place on Saturday 12 June.
The early prelims begin at 11pm BST, before the preliminary card at 1am on Sunday morning. The main card follows at 3am on Sunday.
How can I watch it?
In the UK, the action will air live on BT Sport, as well as the broadcaster’s website and app. In the US, ESPN+ will host the event. The early prelims are available on UFC Fight Pass.
Full card
Main card
Adesanya (C) vs Vettori – middleweight
Figueiredo (C) vs Moreno – flyweight
Edwards vs Diaz – welterweight
Maia vs Muhammad – welterweight
Craig vs Hill – light heavyweight
Prelims
Dober vs Riddell – lightweight
Anders vs Stewart – light heavyweight
Murphy vs Calderwood – women’s flyweight
Evloev vs Dawodu – featherweight
Early prelims
Kianzad vs Davis – women’s bantamweight
Camacho vs Frevola – lightweight
Hooper vs Peterson – featherweight
Zian vs Vendramini – lightweight
Odds
Adesanya (2/5) vs Vettori (7/3)
Figueiredo (6/13) vs Moreno (19/10)
Edwards (2/11) vs Diaz (9/2)
