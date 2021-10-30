UFC 267 LIVE: Blachowicz vs Teixeira fight updates and full card results today
Follow all the action from ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi, with two titles on the line
Two championships are on the line tonight at UFC 267, as a stacked card plays out on ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi.
The main event sees Jan Blachowicz defend his light heavyweight title against veteran submission specialist Glover Teixeira, while the interim bantamweight belt is up for grabs in the co-main event between Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen. Blachowicz’s last bout marked the Pole’s first title defence, in which he outpointed Israel Adesanya as the middleweight champion looked to become a dual-weight title-holder. Yan, meanwhile, lost the undisputed bantamweight belt to Aljamain Sterling via disqualification last time out, but the Russian will set up a rematch with his rival if he claims the interim strap against dynamic striker Sandhagen here.
Elsewhere on the card in Etihad Arena, fan favourite Dan Hooker will try to derail hype train Islam Makhachev – a childhood friend of Khabib Nurmagomedov, touted by many as a lightweight champion in waiting. Li Jingliang will also look to upset some unfavourable odds as he goes up against rising star Khamzat Chimaev, who returns at welterweight after a 13-month absence and long battle with Covid-19.
Follow live updates and fight results from UFC 267’s main card and prelims, below.
UFC 267 – Oleksiejczuk def. Gamzatov
Oleksiejczuk def. Gamzatov via first-round TKO (strikes, 3:31).
UFC 267 – Gamzatov vs Oleksiejczuk
Round 1
Oleksiejczuk with early pressure using his jerky style.
Gamzatov closing his eyes and winging punches to try to keep his opponent away; some of the shots are landing heavily, admittedly! Some powerful kicks, too.
Clean punches to the body from Oleksiejczuk, Gamzatov still moving backwards...
Oh! A big uppercut from Oleksiejczuk drops Gamzatov! Oleksiejczuk with hammer fists to his opponent, who is shelling up on the mat, and it’s all over!
UFC 267
Next up is a light heavyweight contest between Shamil Gamzatov and Michal Oleksiejczuk.
UFC 267
The prelim results so far:
Lerone Murphy def. Makwan Amirkhani via second-round KO (knee, 0:14)
Andre Petroski def. Hu Yaozong via third-round submission (arm triangle choke, 4:46)
Tagir Ulanbekov def. Allan Nascimento via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
UFC 267 – Amirkhani def. Murphy
WHAT A KNOCKOUT!
Immediately in Round 2, Amirkhani shoots for a double-leg takedown but is caught with a perfectly-timed knee from Murphy!
The Finn is out cold at once, but Murphy follows up with a punch to confirm it! The Englishman gets it done in impressive fashion!
Murphy def. Amirkhani via second-round KO (knee, 0:14).
UFC 267 – Amirkhani vs Murphy
Round 1
A strong first round for Amirkhani, who uses his grappling prowess to control Murphy throughout – both against the fence and on the canvas.
UFC 267
Next up, England’s Lerone Murphy is in featherweight action!
The undefeated 30-year-old goes up against Finland’s Makwan Amirkhani.
UFC 267
Petroski def. Hu via third-round submission (arm triangle choke, 4:46).
UFC 267
Petroski dominates the third and final round, before making Hu tap out with 15 seconds left in the fight!
An arm triangle choke gets it done as Petroski moves to 7-0 as a professional – with seven finishes!
UFC 267
In the first preliminary bout of the day, Tagir Ulanbekov defeated Allan Nascimento via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29).
Following that flyweight bout, we’re now under way with a middleweight clash between Hu Yaozong and Andre Petroski.
The third round has just begun.
