UFC 267 takes place on ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi this evening and it is set to be a stacked card.

In the main event, light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz makes the second defence of his title, taking on veteran submission specialist Glover Teixeira.

In the co-main event, former bantamweight title-holder Petr Yan fights for the division’s interim belt, with Cory Sandhagen standing across the Octagon.

Elsewhere, rising star Khamzat Chimaev returns after a 13-month absence, putting his undefeated record on the line against ‘The Leech’ Li Jingliang.

Also, Islam Makhachev – a childhood friend of Khabib Nurmagomedov, touted as a future lightweight champion – goes up against fan favourite Dan Hooker.

Here’s everything you need to know about UFC 267.

When is it?

The event takes place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on Saturday 30 October, with the prelims beginning at 3.30pm BST and the main card kicking off at 7pm BST.

How can I watch it?

The prelims and main card will air live on BT Sport 2 in the UK, and on ESPN+ in the US.

The event is also available to stream on the BT app and website, and on UFC’s Fight Pass.

Bantamweight Petr Yan lost the title via disqualification in his last bout (Getty Images)

What are the odds?

Blachowicz: 7/19; Teixeira: 45/17.

Yan: 17/35; Sandhagen: 31/16.

Hooker: 9/2; Makhachev: 3/16.

What is the full card?

Main card

Jan Blachowicz (C) vs Glover Teixeira (light heavyweight title)

Petr Yan vs Cory Sandhagen (interim bantamweight title)

Dan Hooker vs Islam Makhachev (lightweight)

Alexander Volkov vs Marcin Tybura (heavyweight)

Li Jingliang vs Khamzat Chimaev (welterweight)

Magomed Ankalaev vs Volkan Oezdemir (light heavyweight)

Islam Makhachev is seen by many as lightweight champion in waiting (Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Prelims

Amanda Ribas vs Virna Jandiroba (women’s strawweight)

Ricardo Ramos vs Zubaira Tukhugov (featherweight)

Albert Duraev vs Roman Kopylov (middleweight)

Elizeu dos Santos vs Benoit Saint Denis (welterweight)

Shamil Gamzatov vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (light heavyweight)

Makwan Amirkhani vs Lerone Murphy (featherweight)

Hu Yaozong vs Andre Petroski (middleweight)

Tagir Ulanbekov vs Allan Nascimento (flyweight)