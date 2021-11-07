✕ Close UFC 268: Usman Vs. Covington 2

Welcome to our live coverage of one of the biggest MMA events of the year: UFC 268, which takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York City tonight.

The main event sees fierce rivals Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington battle for the welterweight title for a second time, following their all-time great contest two years ago. In December 2019, champion Usman finished Covington in the fifth round after the two elite wrestlers put their usual gameplans aside to trade non-stop punches and kicks for the best part of 25 minutes. Ahead of the pair’s second meeting tonight, the co-main event will also be a title-fight rematch, with Weili Zhang looking to regain her strawweight belt from Rose Namajunas, having been finished by the American via first-round head kick in April.

Perhaps the most anticipated fight of the night will in fact kick off the main card, as lightweight contenders Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler go head-to-head in what is expected to be a brutal encounter. In his last bout, over a year ago, Gaethje challenged for the division’s title but was submitted by then-champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who subsequently relinquished his belt and retired. With the vacant strap on the line earlier this year, Chandler came up short against Charles Oliveira, but the winner of tonight’s all-American clash might just receive another shot at the gold next.

Follow live updates from the UFC 268 prelims and main card, below.