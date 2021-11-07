UFC 268 LIVE: Stream, latest updates and how to watch Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington online
Follow all the action live from Madison Square Garden, with two titles on the line after a huge lightweight clash
Welcome to our live coverage of one of the biggest MMA events of the year: UFC 268, which takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York City tonight.
The main event sees fierce rivals Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington battle for the welterweight title for a second time, following their all-time great contest two years ago. In December 2019, champion Usman finished Covington in the fifth round after the two elite wrestlers put their usual gameplans aside to trade non-stop punches and kicks for the best part of 25 minutes. Ahead of the pair’s second meeting tonight, the co-main event will also be a title-fight rematch, with Weili Zhang looking to regain her strawweight belt from Rose Namajunas, having been finished by the American via first-round head kick in April.
Perhaps the most anticipated fight of the night will in fact kick off the main card, as lightweight contenders Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler go head-to-head in what is expected to be a brutal encounter. In his last bout, over a year ago, Gaethje challenged for the division’s title but was submitted by then-champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who subsequently relinquished his belt and retired. With the vacant strap on the line earlier this year, Chandler came up short against Charles Oliveira, but the winner of tonight’s all-American clash might just receive another shot at the gold next.
Follow live updates from the UFC 268 prelims and main card, below.
UFC 268
A quick recap of the early prelim results:
Ian Garry def. Jordan Williams via first-round KO (4:59)
Chris Barnett def. Gian Villante via second-round TKO (2:23)
Dustin Jacoby def. John Allan via unanimous decision (29-28 29-28, 30-27)
Melsik Baghdasaryan def. Bruno Souza via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Ode’ Osbourne def. Carlos Vergara via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
UFC 268
And we’re live!
The UFC 268 prelims are under way. First up is Edmen Shahbazyan vs Nassourdine Imavov.
Shahbazyan (11-2) was undefeated before losing his last two bouts, but he is still seen by many as a great prospect in the middleweight division.
UFC 268: How to watch, start time and full card
Everything you need to know about tonight’s event can be found in our handy explainer below.
We’ll be providing live updates from the start of the prelims, shortly after 12am GMT.
UFC 268 live stream: How to watch Usman vs Covington online and on TV
Everything you need to know about a stacked card at Madison Square Garden
UFC 268: More from Michael Bisping
In our exclusive chat with Michael Bisping, the former UFC middleweight champion also spoke about Conor McGregor and how the Irishman is still seen as a role model by many fans despite “attacking innocent people”.
McGregor was involved in an incident with rapper Machine Gun Kelly at the MTV Video Music Awards in September, and last month the former UFC champion was accused of breaking an Italian DJ’s nose in Rome.
But McGregor’s behaviour outside of the Octagon has failed to put off a number of MMA fans, Bisping has told The Independent.
Here’s what the legend had to say:
Conor McGregor still ‘worshipped by young, idiotic fans’, says Michael Bisping
McGregor was involved in an incident with rapper Machine Gun Kelly in September and was recently accused of breaking an Italian DJ’s nose
UFC 268: Exclusive preview with Michael Bisping
Colby Covington, Weili Zhang and Michael Chandler are the betting underdogs in their respective bouts tonight, and former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has spoken to The Independent about each fighter’s chances of winning.
Bisping himself has been an underdog at Madison Square Garden and – like Covington and Zhang this weekend – has rematched opponents with gold on the line, so Britain’s first ever UFC title-holder is well positioned to offer advice...
Michael Bisping breaks down UFC 268’s biggest bouts
Covington, Zhang and Chandler are underdogs in the three feature bouts at Madison Square Garden
UFC 268
