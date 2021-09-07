So far, 2021 has felt like one of the most significant years for the Ultimate Fighting Championship since its inception in 1993.

A host of intriguing match-ups and enthralling bouts have seen mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion further its reach and strengthen its credibility in the eyes of many observers – as well as the credibility of the sport.

And while no fighter has yet matched the crossover status of Conor McGregor, athletes like Israel Adesanya, Jorge Masvidal and Khamzat Chimaev have continued to attract enough interest from fans of other sports to suggest that the UFC will soon have more genuine stars on its hands.

McGregor himself has been more active than in recent years, too, fighting more than once in one calendar year for the first time since 2016. The Irishman’s knockout loss to Dustin Poirier in January and defeat by the American in July – when McGregor suffered a broken leg that led to a doctor stoppage – have damaged the in-ring reputation of ‘Notorious’ but elevated Poirier greatly.

‘The Diamond’ might finally earn the right to call himself an undisputed UFC champion later this year, but a lightweight title fight with Charles Oliveira is not yet official.

Below is the UFC’s remaining schedule for 2021, and The Independent’s key fights to look out for have been highlighted in bold.

Saturday 18 September – Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Anthony Smith vs Ryan Spann (light heavyweight)

Saturday 25 September – UFC 266 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (Getty Images)

Alexander Volkanovski (champion) vs Brian Ortega (featherweight title)

Valentina Shevchenko (C) vs Lauren Murphy (women’s flyweight title)

Nick Diaz vs Robbie Lawler II (welterweight)

Curtis Blaydes vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik (heavyweight)

Jessica Andrade vs Cynthia Calvillo (women’s flyweight)

Marlon Moraes vs Merab Dvalishvili (bantamweight)

Dan Hooker vs Nasrat Haqparast (lightweight)

Saturday 2 October – Fight Night

Thiago Santos vs Johnny Walker (light heavyweight)

Saturday 9 October – Fight Night

Mackenzie Dern vs Marina Rodriguez (women’s strawweight)

Saturday 30 October – UFC 267 – Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Jan Blachowicz (C) vs Glover Texeira (light heavyweight title)

Aljamain Sterling (C) vs Petr Yan (bantamweight title)

Magomed Ankalaev vs Volkan Oezdemir (light heavyweight)

Alexander Volkov vs Marcin Tybura (heavyweight)

Li Jingliang vs Khamzat Chimaev (welterweight)

Amanda Ribas vs Virna Jandiroba (women’s strawweight)

Petr Yan (left) will look to regain his bantamweight title from Aljamain Sterling in a rematch (Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Saturday 6 October – UFC 268 – Madison Square Garden, New York

Kamaru Usman (C) vs Colby Covington II (welterweight title)

Rose Namajunas (C) vs Weili Zhang II (women’s strawweight title)

Justin Gaethje vs Michael Chandler (lightweight)

Sean Strickland vs Luke Rockhold (middleweight)

Germaine de Randamie vs Irene Aldana (women’s bantamweight)

Frankie Edgar vs Marlon Vera (bantamweight)

Al Iaquinta vs Bobby Green (lightweight)