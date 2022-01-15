WWE’s John Cena: I drank three beers before WrestleMania 34

John Cena has revealed he had three beers before taking on The Undertaker in a surprise match at WrestleMania 34.

Cena took on the iconic WWE wrestler at the event in 2018 before both stars retired from the sport. Cena took his bow in 2021 and The Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, retired in 2020. Cena has now said he had three beers ahead of the clash.

“Everybody is chilled and watched the show,” he told Pat McAfee on his podcast Then I made great friends with some people who traveled from Australia, people who traveled from across the US, buying each other beers.

“Literally, I crushed three tall drafts before they told me The Undertaker was there and I’d to hop the barricade and go wrestle The Undertaker. That was a great experience for me ‘cause I got to be something I admired, something I am, I got to be a fan.”

Cena is now an accomplished actor and despite saying he has retired from the sport, he teased that he could be back.

On Twitter he write: “Words cannot describe how appreciative I am that the @WWEUniverse allowed me the opportunity to return and perform.

“Thank you staff, superstars, and most of all FANS for giving me an unforgettable summer at “home” with my “family”. The journey takes me away now but I’ll C U soon [sic].”