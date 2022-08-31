Worcester find finance needed to keep squad together for another month

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Worcester have bought some breathing space in their battle for survival after finding the finance needed to keep their squad intact for at least another month.

Just hours after announcing the cancellation of their pre-season match against Glasgow on Friday, the PA news agency understands that the Warriors met a 4pm deadline set by players for payment of their salaries for August.

However, staff will only be paid 65 per cent with the hope that the outstanding money owed will be cleared soon.

It means the feared player exodus has been avoided for now – as of midnight on Wednesday players could signal their intention to depart Sixways on breach of contract.

Co-owner Colin Goldring revealed to employees on Tuesday that it was unlikely payroll for August would be met due to the club’s finances being frozen by HM Revenue & Customs while they chase unpaid tax.

But while this prospect has failed to materialise, Worcester’s involvement in the forthcoming Gallagher Premiership season still remains in doubt ahead of their opener against London Irish on September 10.

A winding up petition has been issued by HMRC with Goldring and his co-owner Jason Whittingham looking to find new buyers while hoping to avoid administration.

Worcester’s Gallagher Premiership season starts on September 10 (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

The crisis appeared to have deepened when a statement released on social media by director of rugby Steve Diamond announced that the clash with Glasgow in Inverness had been called off because of the unpaid wages.

Despite this latest development, however, that fixture will still not be played, with Worcester’s squad due to train on Thursday and Friday instead.

“Together we have been forced to take the hugely frustrating and disappointing decision not to travel to Inverness for our pre-season fixture against Glasgow Warriors on Friday,” the statement said.

“The squad have worked hard throughout pre-season and are bitterly disappointed to be put in this position.

The likes of Duhan van der Merwe could have left the club due to breach of contract (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Archive)

“We express our deep sorrow to our hosts Glasgow Warriors who we hope understand the unique and worrying situation we find ourselves in.

“We would like to thank (main shirt sponsor) Adam Hewitt for his overwhelming generosity in offering to fund the trip.

“It simple isn’t feasible to play when futures remain uncertain and a decision had to be taken today (Wednesday).

“It is unethical for professional players to play a full on game with the risk of injury and the real possibility of no employment to follow,” the statement read.

“We thank everyone for their continued support and for uniting behind us all – together.”