Nicolai Hojgaard surges into DP World Tour Championship lead as Rory McIlroy closes in on Race to Dubai title

Nicolai Hojgaard maintained his strong affinity with the DP World Tour Championship as he surged into a three-shot lead in Dubai.

Hojgaard came fourth on his debut at the season-ending event on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates in 2021 before winning the tournament two years later thanks to a brilliant final-round 64.

The Dane was in equally good form this time around as he backed up his opening 67 with an eagle and five birdies in his second round to sit three clear at 12 under par.

"It's great to be back, it's one of my favourite tournaments and courses to play," Hojgaard said.

"I stayed really patient again. Yesterday was a really good round and I feel that I actually played a little bit better today. It's just staying patient.

"There are plenty of chances out there, but it's easy to make a silly bogey out of being too aggressive so trying to navigate my way around there a little bit. Staying patient has been the highlight so far."

World No 2 Rory McIlroy, who looks on course to claim his seventh Race to Dubai crown this week, is among five players at nine under.

open image in gallery Rory McIlroy is in contention as he nears another Race to Dubai crown ( Getty Images )

Ryder Cup team-mates Justin Rose and Shane Lowry, Daniel Hillier and Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, who briefly held solo second, complete the stellar chasing pack.

McIlroy was proud of his second-round display despite mixing six birdies and three bogeys in his 69.

The Northern Irishman said: "I had to battle a little more today.

"I felt like I showed my scoring skills today and battled well and stayed patient, and got the ball up-and-down when I needed to.

"And overall, to shoot 69, I'm pretty pleased considering some of the spots that I found myself."

Tommy Fleetwood ended a remarkable run of 68 consecutive holes without a bogey - dating back to the 15th during the second round in last week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship - when he dropped a shot at the 12th.

He sits in a tie for seventh alongside Robert MacIntyre, Alex Noren and Laurie Canter at eight under, while Tyrrell Hatton is one shot further back.

