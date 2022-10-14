Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

LIV Golf players: Who is competing on rebel tour?

Open champion Cameron Smith and Dustin Johnson remain among the favourites for the seventh event in Jeddah

Sports Staff
Friday 14 October 2022 10:41
Comments
Moment: Matthew Wolff sinks LIV Golf's first hole-in-one

Dustin Johnson has won the individual points race for the regular season and pockets $18 million in the process in the inaugural LIV Golf series.

The final regular season event for individual players takes place in Jeddah with the team event finale in Florida set to follow.

Another first-time winner emerged in Bangkok when Spaniard Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra picked up his first professional win since leaving college.

After creating waves with the signing of Open champion Cameron Smith, lured over from the PGA Tour alongside Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III, Cameron Tringale, Marc Leishman and Anirban Lahiri, LIV Golf continues its march towards its season finale in Miami.

Dustin Johnson won in Boston in what could be described as the most compelling golf yet from LIV Golf, before Cameron Smith was victorious in Chicago in just his second outing. This time there is also the likes of Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Paul Casey and Sergio Garcia all aiming to hit the jackpot with $4m for the winner.

Recommended

What is LIV Golf?

Reports of a new breakaway league first emerged in 2019 but gathered pace last year as two-time Open champion Greg Norman became the face of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series as its chief executive.

With Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund financing the series, there is a clear link to the Saudi Arabia government, whose record on human rights has been criticised by groups such as Amnesty International.

But what for a long time was considered to be a bargaining threat to the traditional PGA and DP World Tours and nothing more, took shape as the LIV Golf Series, which also features new competition rules and what tournament organisers say is an “exciting” new format.

What are the rules?

LIV Golf Series events will be played over three days and 54 holes, rather than the traditional four-day events with 72 holes. There won’t be a cut, either, so the 48 players who start the week will play all three rounds.

There will also be individual and team competitions within the same event. The individual competition will be won by the player who shoots the lowest score over 54 holes, as normal.

The team competition, however, will be made up of 12 teams of four players, with team captains selecting the teams using a ‘snake draft’ ahead of each event. Teams will also have their own unique names and logos.

In terms of scoring, the best two individual scores will count towards the team’s overall total across the opening two rounds, with the best three scores combining on the third and final round. The team with the lowest overall score at the end of the third round will be the winner.

How will the season work and where is the next event?

Jeddah will be the seventh of the seven ‘regular’ events this year with the team championship forming the final event of the season at Doral in Miami in October.

The team championship will see all 12 teams seeded and a four-day knockout tournament will be played using match play scoring to determine the winner, with a championship match taking place on the final day.

Dustin Johnson was crowned as the individual champion for points accumulated over the ‘regular season’ events.

When is the Jeddah event?

The 54-hole tournament will begin on Friday 14 October and run through to Sunday 16 October. The first round starts at 10:00am BST) at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in the King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia.

Who is playing?

The biggest names initially included Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Graeme McDowell, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Louis Oosthuizen, Martin Kaymer, Sergio Garcia, Charl Schwartzel and Kevin Na. However, after its first event, LIV Golf added major champions Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed to its ranks, before tempting 2016 Open champion Henrik Stenson across ahead of Bedminster - at which point the Swede was stripped of the Ryder Cup captaincy. Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann were the headline names from the final round of recruitment for this season and make their second appearances in Chicago.

What are the teams and who is in the field?

4 Aces

Dustin Johnson

Pat Perez, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch

Cleeks

Martin Kaymer

Graeme McDowell, Richard Bland, Laurie Canter

Crushers

Bryson DeChambeau

Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri

Fireballs

Sergio Garcia

Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra

Hy Flyers

Phil Mickelson

Bernd Wiesberger, Matthew Wolff, Cameron Tringale

Iron Heads

Kevin Na

Sadom Kaewkanjana, Phacara Khongwatmai, Sihwan Kim

Majesticks

Lee Westwood

Ian Poulter, Sam Horsfield, Henrik Stenson

Niblicks

Bubba Watson (non-playing)

Harold Varner III, Hudson Swafford, James Piot, Turk Petit

Punch

Cameron Smith

Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Wade Ormsby

Smash

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak, Peter Uihlein, Chase Koepka

Stinger

Louis Oosthuizen

Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Shaun Norris

Torque

Joaquin Niemann

Scott Vincent, Hideto Tanihara, Jediah Morgan

Is it on TV?

LIV Golf has yet to be picked up by a major broadcaster in the UK.

However, the action is live streamed for free on the LIV Golf YouTube channel and Facebook page.

How much is the prize money?

Each regular season event will have a prize fund of $25m - every player in the field receives a cut, with a guaranteed $4m for first and $120,000 for last place. Of the $25m, $5m will be split between the top three teams.

The top three players in the overall individual championship will receive a split of $30m, with the overall champion taking $18m, the runner-up receiving $8m and third place getting $4m.

The season-ending team championship has a prize fund of $50m, with the winning team splitting $16m and the team who finishes last receiving $1m. Each player receives a 25 per cent cut.

By comparison, the winner of the PGA Championship, one of golf’s four majors, receives $3m out of a total prize fund of $15m.

Individual prize money

  1. $4,000,000
  2. $2,125,000
  3. $1,500,000
  4. $1,050,000
  5. $975,000
  6. $800,000
  7. $675,000
  8. $625,000
  9. $580,000
  10. $560,000
  11. $540,000
  12. $450,000
  13. $360,000
  14. $270,000
  15. $250,000
  16. $240,000
  17. $232,000
  18. $226,000
  19. $220,000
  20. $200,000
  21. $180,000
  22. $172,000
  23. $170,000
  24. $168,000
  25. $166,000
  26. $164,000
  27. $162,000
  28. $160,000
  29. $158,000
  30. $156,000
  31. $154,000
  32. $152,000
  33. $150,000
  34. $148,000
  35. $146,000
  36. $144,000
  37. $142,000
  38. $140,000
  39. $138,000
  40. $136,000
  41. $134,000
  42. $132,000
  43. $130,000
  44. $128,000
  45. $126,000
  46. $124,000
  47. $122,000
  48. $120,000

Team prize money

  1. $3,000,00
  2. $1,500,000
  3. $500,000

Regular season standings

1

Dustin Johnson

121

2

Branden Grace

79

3

Patrick Reed

76

4

Cameron Smith

56

5

Charl Schwartzel

55

6

Carlos Ortiz

50

7

Matthew Wolff

50

8

Peter Uihlein

49

9

Louis Oosthuizen

49

10

Talor Gooch

49

11

Sergio Garcia

44

12

Joaquin Niemann

42

13

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra

41

14

Henrik Stenson

40

15

Paul Casey

40

Regular season team standings

Recommended

RANKTEAMPOINTS

1

4 Aces

140

2

Crushers

80

3

Stinger

72

4

Fireballs

69

5

Majesticks

59

6

Torque

34

7

Iron Heads

32

8

Smash

30

9

Hy Flyers

29

10

Cleeks

20

11

Punch

16

12

Niblicks

13

A bye for the top four teams is available for Day 1 of the Team Championship at Trump National Doral.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in