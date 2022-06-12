Rory McIlroy retains Canadian Open title
The Northern Irishman won by two shots.
Rory McIlroy hit a superb final round of 62 to retain his RBC Canadian Open title.
McIlroy, who started the day in a share of the lead with Tony Finau, hit 10 birdies in his eight-under-par round to finish two shots clear of the American on 19 under.
Finau closed with a 64, as did Justin Thomas, who was third on 15 under, while Justin Rose hit the best round of the day, a 10-under 60 earning him a share of fourth place, a shot further back.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.