Ryder Cup 2023 LIVE: Day 2 scores and updates as McIlroy-Fleetwood and Spieth-Thomas start foursomes
Europe are trying to build on their historic first-day lead as the US continue to chase a first whole point at the 2023 Ryder Cup
Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood continue their partnership this morning in Rome, but they face a stiff test against an established Ryder Cup pairing in USA’s Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in the first match of the morning.
Europe earned a historic 6½-1½ overnight lead with an astonishing display of dominance at Marco Simone Golf Club yesterday, having clean-swept the morning’s foursomes, and so it was no surprise when captain Luke Donald threw out the exact same four pairings today.
Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg continue their Scandinavian bromance in match two against the heavyweight combination of Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka. Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka then resume their partnership against Max Homa and Brian Harman, who struggled yesterday. Finally Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton will take on Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay to close out the morning foursomes.
Follow all the action from day two at the 2023 Ryder Cup below.
However, all was not well in the American camp, as Brooks Koepka hit out at Jon Rahm and labelled his Ryder Cup rival a “child” for his behaviour on the course.
The five-time major winner was left frustrated after Team USA squandered a lead twice in the closing holes of their fourball match against Rahm and rookie Nicolai Hojgaard. Rahm chipped in for eagle on the 16th to square the match and then made another eagle on the 18th after bumping a putt off the backboard before the ball bounced up and nestled into the hole.
“I mean, I think me and Scottie birdied, what did we say, 14, we birdied 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, and then lost by two,” Koepka said after the tied match. “So yeah. I mean, I want to hit a board and pout just like Jon Rahm did. But, you know, it is what it is. Act like a child. But we’re adults. We move on.”
Brooks Koepka hits out at Jon Rahm as tensions boil over at Ryder Cup
The American hit out at the Spaniard following their halved fourball match at Marco Simone
The European players thoroughly enjoyed the scenes on the 18th green on Friday.
They had whitewashed America 4-0 in the morning’s foursomes, and as the sun began to set at Marco Simone Golf Club, the 18th green became the setting for late drama in the afternoon’s fourballs. Victor Hovland, Jon Rahm and Justin Rose all made crucial putts at the last to turn defeats into ties and ensure the US did not win a single match on day one – the first time that has ever happened at the Ryder Cup.
“The 18th hole was incredibly kind to us,” said Rose, after he locked in Europe’s 6½-1½ overnight lead, and celebrated wildly with his teammates watching on. “The boys made some incredible putts. Those three ties mean a lot.”
Full story:
Europe relish 18th hole drama after crushing America on day one of Ryder Cup
Justin Rose sank the final putt of a thrilling afternoon’s fourballs to cement Europe’s historic lead over America after day one in Rome
Ryder Cup 2023 – day two tee times
It was no surprise when Luke Donald threw out the same four pairings for this morning’s foursomes that clean-swept yesterday morning’s foursomes.
Zach Johnson meanwhile shuffles his pack a little, bringing in Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth right from the start to face Europe’s Fleetwood Mac duo, and backing them up with the heavyweight combination that is Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka.
Here is how the morning will shape up (times BST):
6:35am Foursomes match 1: Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy vs Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth
6:50am Foursomes match 2: Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg vs Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka
7:05am Foursomes match 3: Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka vs Max Homa and Brian Harman
7:20am Foursomes match 4: Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton vs Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay
Follow all the latest updates from day two at the Ryder Cup as Europe look to build on their commanding five-point overnight lead.
