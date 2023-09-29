Ryder Cup 2023 LIVE: Timings and scores as Europe and USA battle in Friday foursomes
Luke Donald has sent Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton out to face the USA’s Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns to begin Friday’s foursomes
The Ryder Cup begins this morning with Europe and the USA playing four matches of foursomes at Marco Simone in Rome.
Captains Luke Donald and Zach Johnson have selected their pairings for the first session of what promises to be a gripping team golf battle. Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton combine for an exciting opening pair to take on Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns, while Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood battle Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.
Follow all the build-up to Marco Simone and updates and reaction from day one of the biggest event in golf. Get all the latest golf betting sites offers here.
Ryder Cup 2023 predictions: Winner, best rookie and ultimate Sunday singles matches
The Ryder Cup begins tomorrow with Europe aiming to hit back and reclaim the cup from the United States at Marco Simone.
Team USA, led by Zach Johnson, have the better world rankings average among their 12 players, but Europe will lean on home advantage in Italy - with both crucial pieces to the puzzle and the eventual outcome.
Luke Donald will look to any small advantages to reach the magic number of 14.5 to triumph in one of the most gripping spectacles in sport.
Today’s opening ceremony will be the final opportunity for the players to soak in the atmosphere before the first ball is struck early on Friday morning.
Ryder Cup 2023 predictions: Winner, best rookie and more
Zach Johnson’s Team USA defend the Ryder Cup against Luke Donald’s Europe in Rome
‘It’s like a house of cards’: Ryder Cup-winning captain Thomas Bjorn reveals the blueprint for success
It was Friday at Le Golf National in 2018, in the fourth match of the morning foursomes, when some blue finally made it onto the board. The cult of “Moliwood” – Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood’s formidable partnership – had only just begun and would eventually yield a staggering, flawless 4-0 record. Yet Europe, after one session, were 3-1 down to the Americans.
Captain Thomas Bjorn’s icy demeanor endured, however, unflustered despite the deficit and committed to 20 months of meticulous Ryder Cup preparation.
The stage is set in Rome to once again show why the Ryder Cup is one of the most emotional sporting spectacles, conducive to irrationally tearing up the script. Yet Bjorn built immense trust among his European players, and their support teams, creating a genuine fortress in Paris and the foundation for a 4-0 sweep on Friday afternoon in what would eventually become a staggering 17.5-10.5 victory.
Ryder Cup-winning captain Thomas Bjorn reveals blueprint for success
Exclusive: The Dane masterminded home success at Le Golf National five years ago and tells Jack Rathborn how Europe can reclaim the Ryder Cup from Team USA in Rome this week
Ryder Cup 2023
The talking is over as the Ryder Cup 2023 begins this morning ahead of three gripping days of golf between Europe and the USA in Rome.
Zach Johnson and Luke Donald have made their selections for the Friday morning foursomes, with Friday afternoon’s fourballs to follow.
Follow the Independent Sport’s live coverage, including latest scores, analysis and reaction from Marco Simone.
Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton bring ‘fire’ to Europe’s Ryder Cup bid
The raucous first tee at the Ryder Cup provides the perfect opportunity to launch Team Angry and spark Europe into life in Rome. Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, paired together by Luke Donald due to their “fire and passion,” bring an intimidating challenge for world No 1 Scottie Scheffler, after recent struggles with the putter, and Sam Burns in a mouthwatering first match of the week.
A scorching Marco Simone has made for a peaceful build-up as both teams meandered down the steep slopes this week, tossing a second or third ball down in the hope of ironing out those last-remaining kinks to a game poised for the most intense examination in the sport.
Rather than play it safe, Donald has opted to roll the dice; a new pairing capable of imploding under the menacing test of Marco Simone, yet also perfectly able to launch a seismic wave Europe could ride through to Sunday to recapture the cup.
How Team Angry can spark Europe’s Ryder Cup bid
Luke Donald has opted to send out the fiery pair in match one on Friday as Europe aim to wrestle back the Ryder Cup in Rome
Viktor Hovland’s hole-in-three ignites European passion on eve of Ryder Cup
As Justin Rose steadied himself on the sixth tee, the hush around him was broken by a kind of low, guttural noise from fans across the water. Heads swiveled towards the fifth green just in time to see a solitary white ball roll up to the cup and drop into the hole, without a golfer in sight.
The noise became a roar. Standing next to Rose were Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and their captain, Luke Donald.
“A hole in one!” said McIlroy. And on a par four, too. “Who was it?”
Donald pressed his finger against his earpiece, listening for news.
“Viktor,” he said, and McIlroy broke into a broad grin. They will tell you everybody loves everybody in Team Europe – but everybody loves Viktor Hovland.
Viktor Hovland’s hole-in-three ignites European passion on eve of Ryder Cup
The loudest roar of Thursday’s final practice round gave a glimpse of Europe’s fierce backing over the coming days at Marco Simone Golf Club
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies