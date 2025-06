When is Ryder Cup 2025? Dates, schedule, format and predicted teams for USA and Europe at Bethpage Black

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Ryder Cup 2025 is approaching with Team USA bidding to gain revenge on Team Europe after a humbling defeat last time out in Rome.

Luke Donald’s side were outstanding in 2023 and are now hoping to become just the second away team to win since 2006, with many of the heroes from Marco Simone in good form to repeat.

Europe’s famous win in 2012, known as ‘The Miracle of Medinah’, could provide inspiration for Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and co., with Europe’s team settled and in good form throughout 2025 on the PGA Tour.

But Scottie Scheffler, the world No 1, will hope to lead the hosts, with captain Keegan Bradley also in contention to become the first playing captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black:

When and where is the Ryder Cup 2025?

The 45th Ryder Cup takes place from Friday, 26 September to Sunday, 28 September.

It will be hosted by Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York.

The first session will likely start from 12-1pm BST (7-8am ET) on Friday, with the afternoon sessions likely to start from 5-6pm BST (12-1pm ET).

Independent Sport will bring you full coverage from Bethpage Black, with hole-by-hole updates, scores and results in our Ryder Cup live blogs.

You can also watch the action unfold live on Sky Sports Golf, with a live stream on NOW TV.

Ryder Cup 2025 schedule

Days 1-2: Friday 26 September and Saturday 27 September

There will be a morning and afternoon session with foursomes and fourballs. The morning is likely to get underway from 12-1pm (7-8am ET). For reference, Friday and Saturday sessions in Rome started at 7:35am CET, while the afternoon sessions started at 12:25pm CET.

Day 3: Sunday 28 September

Singles usually start mid-morning on Sunday, with the final day in Rome getting underway at 11:35am CET, so we can expect a similar plan for Bethpage Black and the action to get underway from 4-5pm BST.

What’s the format?

There are 28 points up for grabs with the winners required to reach 14.5 points. The holders can defend the cup by reaching 14 points, with a draw ensuring they retain the cup.

The competition lasts three days and the first two days, Friday and Saturday, see the players battle it out over foursomes (alternate shot) and fourballs (better ball). The action concludes on Sunday with 12 singles matches.

Each match offers up one point, though the point can be halved if the match is tied after 18 holes, resulting in each team winning half a point.

The players involved in foursomes (alternate shot) and fourballs (better ball) will be announced shortly before each session, with every player tasked with competing in a singles match on Sunday.

The Course: Bethpage Black, New York

Bethpage Black is known as one of the most difficult golf courses in the world. It is a par 71 and stretches to a daunting 7,426 yards, favouring the long hitters on tour.

Players will be greeted by a sign on the first tee: “The Black Course is an extremely difficult course which we recommend only for highly skilled golfers”.

There have been three major championships held at the course, including most recently the 2019 PGA Championship, won by Brooks Koepka, who is competing to be on Team USA this time around.

The course set-up is in the hands of the hosts, meaning USA can adjust conditions to suit their players. That said, Team Europe’s talent and characteristics are largely similar to Team USA, meaning less advantage this time around.

Players can expect narrower fairways and deep rough though, favouring players who can carry the ball a long way. The 15th hole is notoriously difficult and known as ‘The Beast’,

open image in gallery Europe’s Ryder Cup team, captained by Luke Donald, regained the trophy in Rome ( PA Wire )

Current Team Europe standings for 2025 Ryder Cup

Top six players qualify automatically for team. Standings accurate as of 24 June

1. Rory McIlroy (NIR) 3138.45 - QUALIFIED

2. Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 1237.43

3. Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) 1216.55

4. Robert MacIntyre (SCO) 1212.11

5. Shane Lowry (IRE) 1202.11

6. Sepp Straka (AUT) 1146.33

--------------------------------------------------------------------

Predicted European team for the 2025 Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy Ludvig Aberg Tommy Fleetwood Tyrrell Hatton Viktor Hovland Jon Rahm Justin Rose Bob MacIntyre Shane Lowry Sepp Straka Matt Fitzpatrick Rasmus Hojgaard

This would be almost identical to the side that vanquished the United States in Rome and although plenty will change between now and September, Rasmus Hojgaard nicks the final spot, bumping his twin brother out of the team. Pleasingly for Donald, the current top six automatic qualifiers are all players he would select anyway, giving him the maximum amount of control over the make-up of his side. There’s plenty of time for the likes of Aaron Rai, Nicolai Hojgaard or Matt Wallace to knock off a player towards the bottom of the list with a strong summer of results, while it also relies on the LIV Golf situation not stopping the selections of Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, or even Garcia.

open image in gallery Tyrrell Hatton and Jon Rahm of Team Europe and Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns of Team United States walk from the first tee ( Getty Images )

Current Team USA standings for 2025 Ryder Cup

Top six players qualify automatically for team. Standings accurate as of 24 June

1. Scottie Scheffler 27536.93 - QUALIFIED

2. Xander Schauffele 12472.70

3. JJ Spaun 12271.85

4. Russell Henley 11166.85

5. Bryson De Chambeau 10318.00

6. Justin Thomas 9997.69

--------------------------------------------------------------------

7. Collin Morikawa 9482.01

8. Ben Griffin 8432.91

9. Keegan Bradley 7845.22

10. Harris English 7666.52

11. Maverick McNealy 7126.46

12. Brian Harman 6521.26

13. Andrew Novak 6346.28

14. Patrick Cantlay 6010.83

15. Sam Burns 5508.75

16. Tom Hoge 4392.10

17. Cameron Young 4386.55

18. Daniel Berger 4308.82

19. Tony Finau 4160.51

20. Lucas Glover 4155.63

open image in gallery Scottie Scheffler leads Team USA ( AP )

Predicted American team for the 2025 Ryder Cup

Scottie Scheffler Xander Schauffele JJ Spaun Russell Henley Bryson DeChambeau Justin Thomas Collin Morikawa Ben Griffin Keegan Bradley Patrick Cantlay Sam Burns Jordan Spieth

The top of the standings would strike fear into most European teams, yet even Scheffler has some demons to exorcise in this event and this format. Spaun was heroic at Oakmont, but we saw how surprise major winner Brian Harman coped in Rome, the test if fierce and unlike anything else, even a US Open. That said, there is certainly firepower there and you factor in the home advantage and even Bradley, a maverick of sorts in this role, might struggle to resist some of the safer wildcard selections (including himself!). Cantlay’s form is alarming, he continues to disappear in the big moments in majors, while Burns shows irresistible potential, only to crumble in the face of adversity. Spieth could be given the benefit of the doubt; his preparation was hampered last time out when his wife gave birth to their first daughter just two weeks before the first foursomes going out. There’s more variability in rookies Henley and Griffin, who has probably done enough to earn a wildcard at this stage, making the favourites vulnerable. Wily veterans Finau, Homa or even Brooks Koepka could come under serious consideration. Especially given a lack of exciting potential coming through at this stage: Matt Wolff and Nick Dunlap have both endured tricky spells of form, while Gordon Sargent, ranked No 1 in the amateur world rankings two years ago, has experienced sluggish start to life in the pro ranks.