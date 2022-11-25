Jump to content

Tiger Woods to partner son Charlie in next month’s PNC Championship

Woods has not played since the Open Championship in July.

Phil Casey
Friday 25 November 2022 17:19
Tiger Woods is in for a busy December after announcing he will partner son Charlie in the PNC Championship (Richard Sellers/PA)
Tiger Woods is in for a busy December after announcing he will partner son Charlie in the PNC Championship (Richard Sellers/PA)
(PA Archive)

Tiger Woods will partner his son Charlie in the PNC Championship for the third time, tournament organisers have announced.

The 15-time major winner and his 13-year-old son, who finished seventh in 2020 and second last year, complete the 20-team field at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando from December 15-18.

Woods said: “We have been looking forward to this week all year and we can’t wait to team up together for our third PNC Championship.

“This is such a special opportunity as a dad to get to compete with my son against so many golfing greats and their family members.

“It is going to be a very special week and I know that Charlie and I will have a blast.”

Woods is in for a busy December after previously announcing he will return to action in the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

The former world number one has not played since the Open Championship in July, when he missed the cut in what could prove to be his final Open at St Andrews.

Those two rounds over the Old Course took his total to nine this year after he finished 47th in the Masters and withdrew from the US PGA Championship following a third round of 79.

At Southern Hills Woods was clearly in pain from the severe leg injuries he suffered in a life-threatening car accident in Los Angeles in February 2021 and the 46-year-old admits he will never play a full tournament schedule again.

The Hero World Challenge takes place from December 1-4 and Woods will also partner Rory McIlroy in The Match against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas on December 10.

