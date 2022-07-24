Tony Finau comes from five behind to win 3M Open and set tournament record
The American finished at 17-under 267.
Tony Finau came from five behind back to win the 3M Open and set the tournament record for the largest final-round comeback in Minneapolis.
The American could even afford a bogey six after driving into the water on the 18th at TPC Twin Cities as he still won by three strokes from South Korea’s Sungjae Im after overnight leader Scott Piercy endured a nightmare final 11 holes.
Piercy, who began the day four ahead, had six bogeys, a treble – where he left a bunker escape in the sand and then hit his next shot into the lake – and two birdies as he collapsed with a 41 on the back nine in 41.
His round of 76 dropped him back into a share of fourth on 13 under.
Finau’s winning score of 17 under came after a round of 67, and three successive birdies from the 14th allowed him to head down the last with a huge cushion so even a dropped shot could not derail him.
Former Masters champion Danny Willett finished in a share of seventh on 10 under after recovering from two opening bogeys to shoot a 68.
