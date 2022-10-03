Green Bay Packers claim narrow win over the New England Patriots

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Green Bay Packers overcame the New England Patriots 27-24 on Mason Crosby’s 31-yard field goal in the closing seconds of overtime on Sunday.

Rookie fourth-round pick from Western Kentucky Bailey Zappe was pressed into duty after New England’s top quarterback options Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer both suffered injuries.

Zappe kept the Patriots in the game by leaning on his running backs, with Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson rushing for a combined 152 yards on 32 carries.

He led back-to-back touchdown drives in the second half to help the Patriots grab the lead.

But Zappe was unable to lead a winning drive in overtime after New England’s defence set him up with outstanding field position.

The Patriots forced a three-and-out on the opening series of overtime and got the ball at their 49-yard line after a 20-yard punt return from Marcus Jones.

Elsewhere, the Denver Broncos suffered a 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Quarterback Russell Wilson threw for 237 yards and two touchdowns.

But Denver had a dreadful third quarter, running 11 offensive plays for seven yards over three possessions, all of which ended in punts. The Broncos were three-for-11 on third down. Denver also wasted three opportunities with good field position.

Denver, which came into the game with a league-high 30 penalties for 236 yards, was penalised seven times for 50 yards.

Despite their miscues, turnovers, penalties, and finishing with less than 300 yards of offense for a second straight game, the Broncos made it close late. Wilson ran for a three-yard touchdown that cut the Raiders’ lead to 25-23 after torching the Raiders’ secondary with a 55-yard pass to KJ Hamler on the previous play.

Sunday also saw the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 29-21. Haason Reddick played his best homecoming game yet: two sacks, two fumble recoveries in the rain, and one big role in keeping the Eagles undefeated.

Miles Sanders ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns, Jalen Hurts threw for 204 yards and ran for a score and the Eagles spoiled former coach Doug Pederson’s return to Philadelphia.

While the Arizona Cardinals overcame yet another lacklustre first half to defeat the Carolina Panthers 26-16.

Quarterback Kyler Murray threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns and added another score on the ground.

Carolina’s only touchdown in the first 55 minutes of the game came when Frankie Luvu intercepted Murray’s pass and returned it 33 yards for a touchdown to give Carolina a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter.

But Arizona’s defence kept the Panthers’ running game in check, holding Christian McCaffrey to 27 yards rushing on eight carries.