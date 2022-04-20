John Higgins beats Thepchaiya Un-Nooh to reach round two of World Championship

John Higgins saw off the spirited challenge of Thailand’s Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 10-7 to book his place in the second round of the World Championship at the Crucible.

Higgins, who won the last of his four world titles in 2011, levelled the match at 5-5 on the back of a 75 break in Wednesday morning’s lengthy opening frame which lasted almost half an hour.

Another clearance of 53 was followed by a century as the veteran Scot, an eight-time finalist, took a 7-6 lead into the mid-session interval.

Following the restart, Un-Nooh recovered to stay in touch at 8-7, but Higgins eventually edged a nervy 16th frame 58-40 to move within one of victory, which he secured with another classy half-century clearance.

Higgins, 46, will next face either Belgium’s Luca Brecel or Thailand’s Noppon Saengkham in the last 16.