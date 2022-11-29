Judd Trump makes maximum 147 break in Scottish Open win over Mitchell Mann

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Former world champion Judd Trump made the eighth maximum break of his career in the BetVictor Scottish Open on Tuesday.

Trump was applauded by opponent Mitchell Mann after potting 15 reds, 15 blacks and the six colours in the opening frame of their second-round match in Edinburgh.

It is the third 147 break Trump has made in competition in 2022, having also achieved the feat in the final of the Turkish Masters in March and in the final of the Champion of Champions against Ronnie O’Sullivan earlier this month.

Trump made a break of 62 in the second frame before winning it following a protracted safety battle on the colours.

The 33-year-old also took the third frame 67-33 and sealed his second consecutive 4-0 victory with a break of 107.