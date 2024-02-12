The sporting weekend in pictures

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in 25-22 in overtime in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

In the Premier League, title rivals Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal all enjoyed wins over the weekend, with the Gunners thrashing West Ham 6-0 at the London Stadium.

And in the Guinness Six Nations, Ireland enjoyed an easy win over Italy as England edged past Wales and Scotland were denied a last-gasp win over France by a controversial refereeing decision.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.