Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Keely Hodgkinson says injury lay-off may have helped after New York victory

Hodgkinson was on the sidelines for just over a year following her gold medal win at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 11 October 2025 09:52 BST
Keely Hodgkinson won in Athlos (Martin Rickett/PA)
Keely Hodgkinson won in Athlos (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Keely Hodgkinson admitted an injury-plagued past few months might have played into her hands as she ended her season by storming to victory in the 800 metres at the women-only Athlos meet.

A hamstring tear followed by a couple of setbacks during her rehabilitation meant Hodgkinson was on the sidelines for just over a year following her gold medal win at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

She won bronze at last month’s World Athletics Championships in Tokyo but was back on top in New York, racing to victory in one minute and 56.53 seconds in what was only her sixth event of the year.

Fellow Briton and training partner Georgia Hunter Bell was the runner-up, who finished 1.8 seconds adrift of Hodgkinson, with St Vincent’s Shafiqua Maloney third.

“I’ve barely raced this season so it was probably less of a struggle for me to go out there and want to give it something,” Hodgkinson told reporters.

America’s Brittany Brown won the sprint double, as she triumphed in the 100m and 200m.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in