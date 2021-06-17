Kevin Sinfield makes rugby union move as Leicester defence coach

Former England and Leeds rugby league captain Kevin Sinfield will join Leicester’s coaching staff for the 2021-22 season, the Gallagher Premiership club have announced.

Sinfield, who has spent the past three years working as director of rugby at the Rhinos, will take up the post of defence coach.

The 40-year-old won seven Super League titles and two Challenge Cups during an illustrious playing career with Leeds. He also spent one season in rugby union with Yorkshire Carnegie.

Sinfield had been working in an administrative position at Leeds (PA Archive)

Sinfield, who was awarded an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for services to rugby league and fundraising, said: “I am really looking forward to this new opportunity in my career and the chance to work with Steve Borthwick his coaching team and the playing group he is building at Leicester Tigers.

“It is a big challenge, but one that I know I am ready for and – after speaking with Steve – I am looking forward to joining the club at this stage on its journey and getting to work in Leicester.

“I am delighted to be able to join a huge club like Leicester Tigers with such a great history and supporter base.”

Sinfield will take up the role vacated by Mike Ford who left Welford Road earlier this week.

Steve Borthwick is looking forward to working with Sinfield (PA Wire)

Tigers head coach Borthwick said: “It is incredible to be welcoming someone of Kevin’s calibre and experience to our club.

“The vast and unique experience that Kevin will bring to our coaching means he is a great addition to our team. He is a serial winner and an inspirational character who possesses the hard-working and tough qualities we want at Leicester Tigers.”

Sinfield had earlier announced his departure from Leeds and said: “This has been one of the hardest decisions of my career.

“It has been a privilege to return to the club and help take us forward into the future. I love the club and the people I work with but I feel now is the right time for a new challenge.”