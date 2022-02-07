Today at the Winter Olympics: Dodds and Mouat in semi-final as Muir soars
Seventeen-year-old Kirsty Muir soared into the women’s freestyle Big Air final.
Great Britain are beginning to muscle in on medal contention on the third day of the Winter Olympics in Beijing with chances emerging in curling and freestyle. Meanwhile, some of the biggest international names are also beginning their respective quests for glory.
Here, the PA news agency provides a quick guide to what has happened so far on Monday at the Winter Olympics – and the highlights still to come.
What’s happened so far?
Seventeen-year-old Kirsty Muir soared into the women’s freestyle Big Air final by finishing seventh in her qualification round on the site of a former state-owned steel mill. Team-mate Katie Summerhayes missed out on the final by one place.
Great Britain’s curlers had already booked their semi-final place but they wrapped up their round-robin campaign with victory over the United States – confirming a last four clash against old foes Norway.
American superstar Mikaela Shiffrin failed to finish the giant-slalom while 15-year-old Kamila Valieva landed the first quad jumps by a woman in Olympic history as Russia eased to victory in the figure skating team event.
What’s coming up?
Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat continue their mixed curling medal quest when they face the Norwegians in the last four (1205 UK). Victory would propel them into a gold medal showdown on Tuesday, whilst a loss would still see them into a shoot-out for bronze.
James Woods was aiming to join Muir in the freestyle Big Air final, while Ellia Smeding was set to become the first British woman to compete in a long-track speed-skating event since 1980 when she went in the women’s 1500m (0830 UK).
TV Guide
- Winter Olympics Live – BBC One 0035, BBC Two 0600, BBC One 0915, BBC Two 1300
- Curling – Eurosport 1 0600, 1230
- Ice hockey – Eurosport 2 0430, 1435, Eurosport 1 1415
- Figure skating – Eurosport 1 0115, 0430
- Freestyle skiing – Eurosport 2 0200
- Snowboarding – Eurosport 2 0320, 0625
- Cross-Country skiing – Eurosport 2 0810, Eurosport 1 1025
- Biathlon – Eurosport 1 0820
- Speed skating – Eurosport 2 1030
- Luge – Eurosport 2 1205, 1330
- Alpine skiing – Eurosport 1 0250 (Tue).
