After six years out, Nick Diaz makes his long-awaited return to MMA tonight, taking on old rival Robbie Lawler at UFC 266 in Las Vegas.
Seventeen years after the pair faced one another in the same city, with Diaz (26-9) winning via second-round knockout, they go head-to-head again at the T-Mobile Arena. This evening’s contest was this week changed from a welterweight bout to a middleweight meeting at the request of Diaz’s team, with the ever game Lawler (28-15) unsurprisingly accepting. The fight is scheduled for five rounds, marking only the second time in UFC history that a non-title bout that is not headlining an event is set for 25 minutes; the first took place this year and involved Diaz’s younger brother, Nate.
Meanwhile, the card's main event sees Alexander Volkanovski (22-1) defend his featherweight title against Brian Ortega (15-1), in what should be a compelling match-up between opposing coaches from the most recent season of the Ultimate Fighter TV show. In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko (21-3) puts her flyweight title on the line against Lauren Murphy (15-4), as fans hope to see the champion tested for the first time in years.
UFC 266: Diaz vs Lawler II
It’s time. After six years out, Nick Diaz makes his return to MMA. He takes on former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler in a rematch at middleweight, 17 years after knocking out ‘Ruthless’ in their first meeting.
Here’s why we should be wary about Diaz’s return, though:
Why we should be worried about Nick Diaz’s UFC return
There is cause for concern as the older Diaz brother returns after a six-year absence, for a rematch 17 years in the making
UFC 266: Blaydes def. Rozenstruik
Curtis Blaydes def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
UFC 266: Blaydes vs Rozenstruik
More boos as both heavyweights take a cautious approach.
Eventually they begin to let their hands go, before Blaydes drives at Rozenstruik for a takedown.
He gets it but almost overshoots, and Rozenstruik rolls with it to kick Blaydes off him.
Blaydes, however, acts quickly and jumps straight into Rozenstruik’s guard.
He stands after a while, but not for long enough for Rozenstruik to get up.
Blaydes will end this fight on top and win a decision.
UFC 266: Blaydes vs Rozenstruik
Second round.
Each man is wary of the other’s strengths, and so they’re a bit tentative here – to the dismay of a now booing crowd.
Nothing tentative about a flying knee attempt from Rozenstruik, though! He tries it as Blaydes shoots for a takedown.
It doesn’t quite land flush, however, and Blaydes goes for another takedown. This one is successful.
Blaydes ends the round on top, with heavy boos raining down at the T-Mobile Arena.
The flying knee connected just about enough to cause some significant swelling around Blaydes’ right eye.
UFC 266: Blaydes vs Rozenstruik
The key here for Blaydes will be his wrestling. For Rozenstruik: punching power.
Blaydes is light on his feet, hopping in and out of range... He manages to get past Rozenstruik’s attempted counter left hook and clinch his opponent.
Blaydes forces Rozenstruik back to the fence and immediately trips him! Slick.
Terrific effort by ‘Bigi Boy’ to get back to his feet and make space, though.
UFC 266: Blaydes vs Rozenstruik
Curtis Blaydes faces Jairzinho Rozenstruik next in a clash of heavyweight contenders!
UFC 266: Andrade def. Calvillo
Happy birthday Jessica Andrade! That’s two fighters tonight who have won on their birthday.
UFC 266: Andrade def. Calvillo
Jessica Andrade def. Cynthia Calvillo via first-round TKO (strikes, 4:54)
UFC 266: Andrade vs Calvillo
Fight under way. Andrade officially becomes the first woman to have competed in 20 UFC bouts.
The former strawweight champion is just stalking Calvillo along the fence. She lands heavy hooks with each hand.
Calvillo is firing back with sharp jabs, but they obviously don’t carry the power of Andrade’s shots...
Huge uppercut from Andrade late in this first round, and the Brazilian starts hammering her opponent with that strike over and over against the fence!
Referee Herb Dean stops the fight with just six seconds left in the first frame! Calvillo was shelling up and offering no defence.
That’s the first time Calvillo has been stopped in her professional MMA career. Andrade said she would be the person to end that run!
UFC 266: Andrade vs Calvillo
The main card begins with a women’s flyweight clash between former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade and gym-mate Cynthia Calvillo!
