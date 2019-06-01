✕ Close Saracens vs Leinster: Mark McCall hails Billy Vunipola for doing his talking on the pitch

Saracens completed a memorable European and domestic double after retaining the Premiership title by beating Exeter 37-34 at Twickenham.

The teams shared 10 tries during unquestionably the greatest Premiership final in its 16-year history. Exeter led after just 28 seconds when scrum-half Nic White claimed the quickest Premiership final touchdown, but Saracens ultimately prevailed with Jamie George's second score ultimately proving the difference.

Here's how it played out.

Please allow a moment for the blog to load