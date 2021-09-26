Liveupdated1632625739

<p>Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski headlines UFC 266</p>

UFC 266 sees three major bouts take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas tonight, including two title fights and the return of an MMA icon.

In the main event, Alexander Volkanovski makes the second defence of his welterweight belt, taking on Brian Ortega after the pair's slow-burn rivalry heated up significantly at this week’s press conference. Australian Volkanovski (22-1) and American Ortega (15-1) were opposing coaches on the most recent season of the Ultimate Fighter TV show, and their respective styles should make for an intriguing match-up. Volkanovski is a well-rounded athlete with an answer for most foes, while Ortega is a jiu-jitsu specialist who has significantly enhanced his striking skills in recent years.

In the co-main event, women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (21-3) faces challenger Lauren Murphy (15-4), with most followers of the sport hoping that Murphy can at least offer the Kyrgyzstani-Peruvian a rare tough test. Fans will also witness the highly-anticipated return of Nick Diaz, older brother of Nate, as he fights for the first time in six years. Diaz (26-9) takes on former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler (28-15) in a rematch of their 2004 bout, with this five-round contest having been changed to a middleweight fight this week.

Follow live updates from UFC 266 below.

1632625544

UFC 266: Diaz vs Lawler II

It’s time. After six years out, Nick Diaz makes his return to MMA. He takes on former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler in a rematch at middleweight, 17 years after knocking out ‘Ruthless’ in their first meeting.

Here’s why we should be wary about Diaz’s return, though:

Why we should be worried about Nick Diaz’s UFC return

There is cause for concern as the older Diaz brother returns after a six-year absence, for a rematch 17 years in the making

Alex Pattle26 September 2021 04:05
1632625352

UFC 266: Blaydes def. Rozenstruik

Curtis Blaydes def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Alex Pattle26 September 2021 04:02
1632625214

UFC 266: Blaydes vs Rozenstruik

More boos as both heavyweights take a cautious approach.

Eventually they begin to let their hands go, before Blaydes drives at Rozenstruik for a takedown.

He gets it but almost overshoots, and Rozenstruik rolls with it to kick Blaydes off him.

Blaydes, however, acts quickly and jumps straight into Rozenstruik’s guard.

He stands after a while, but not for long enough for Rozenstruik to get up.

Blaydes will end this fight on top and win a decision.

Alex Pattle26 September 2021 04:00
1632624941

UFC 266: Blaydes vs Rozenstruik

Second round.

Each man is wary of the other’s strengths, and so they’re a bit tentative here – to the dismay of a now booing crowd.

Nothing tentative about a flying knee attempt from Rozenstruik, though! He tries it as Blaydes shoots for a takedown.

It doesn’t quite land flush, however, and Blaydes goes for another takedown. This one is successful.

Blaydes ends the round on top, with heavy boos raining down at the T-Mobile Arena.

The flying knee connected just about enough to cause some significant swelling around Blaydes’ right eye.

Alex Pattle26 September 2021 03:55
1632624393

UFC 266: Blaydes vs Rozenstruik

The key here for Blaydes will be his wrestling. For Rozenstruik: punching power.

Blaydes is light on his feet, hopping in and out of range... He manages to get past Rozenstruik’s attempted counter left hook and clinch his opponent.

Blaydes forces Rozenstruik back to the fence and immediately trips him! Slick.

Terrific effort by ‘Bigi Boy’ to get back to his feet and make space, though.

Alex Pattle26 September 2021 03:46
1632623624

UFC 266: Blaydes vs Rozenstruik

Curtis Blaydes faces Jairzinho Rozenstruik next in a clash of heavyweight contenders!

Alex Pattle26 September 2021 03:33
1632623521

UFC 266: Andrade def. Calvillo

Happy birthday Jessica Andrade! That’s two fighters tonight who have won on their birthday.

Alex Pattle26 September 2021 03:32
1632623316

UFC 266: Andrade def. Calvillo

Jessica Andrade def. Cynthia Calvillo via first-round TKO (strikes, 4:54)

Alex Pattle26 September 2021 03:28
1632623270

UFC 266: Andrade vs Calvillo

Fight under way. Andrade officially becomes the first woman to have competed in 20 UFC bouts.

The former strawweight champion is just stalking Calvillo along the fence. She lands heavy hooks with each hand.

Calvillo is firing back with sharp jabs, but they obviously don’t carry the power of Andrade’s shots...

Huge uppercut from Andrade late in this first round, and the Brazilian starts hammering her opponent with that strike over and over against the fence!

Referee Herb Dean stops the fight with just six seconds left in the first frame! Calvillo was shelling up and offering no defence.

That’s the first time Calvillo has been stopped in her professional MMA career. Andrade said she would be the person to end that run!

Alex Pattle26 September 2021 03:27
1632622539

UFC 266: Andrade vs Calvillo

The main card begins with a women’s flyweight clash between former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade and gym-mate Cynthia Calvillo!

Alex Pattle26 September 2021 03:15

