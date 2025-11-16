Luke Littler celebrates world number one status by retaining Grand Slam of Darts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luke Littler celebrated becoming world number one by winning the Grand Slam of Darts.

The 18-year-old’s ascent to the top of the rankings was confirmed with his semi-final win over Danny Noppert earlier on Sunday.

That victory set up another titanic battle in the final with his great rival Humphries, who he replaced at the summit.

And Littler flexed his muscles with a 16-11 triumph, which saw him become just the fourth man to defend the title in Wolverhampton.

The 18-year-old’s position at the top of the rankings has seemingly been a foregone conclusion ever since he burst onto the scene with his record-breaking run to the final of the 2024 World Championship.

He became the youngest world champion a year later and has gone on to become a global star, transcending the sport.

He is now officially the best player in the world, beating the record of previous youngest Michael van Gerwen, who was a relatively senior 24 when he first topped the rankings in 2014.

Speaking after reaching the final, Littler said: “It’s not even been two years, I have not even spent two years on tour and I am already world number one.

“That is job done, now I am world number one, but I have got a bigger match tonight.

“I am the best in the world. I have said it throughout the year. Luke Humphries has been the best in the world. It doesn’t matter if you go out in the first round or second round, if you’re number one, you’re the best in the world.”

He added after beating Humphries: “No-one, me, Luke, we’re never ever going to run away with anything. It’s always going to be close.”

This rivalry is up there with Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in tennis or golf’s Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy in terms of being so clear of everyone else in their sport.

And they delivered another epic major final – their fourth of the year – on Sunday evening, with Littler emerging victorious.

The decisive passage of play came when he checked out a 167 to level at 8-8 and then took out 160 to lead 11-9.

Littler’s audacity left Humphries mock-punching his World Cup team-mate in the side of the head as the pair left the stage at a break.

The teenager did not look back as he raced to his fifth major of the year.

Humphries, who earlier beat Gerwyn Price to reach the final, has waged war on Littler in a bid to get back to the summit.

The 30-year-old can regain top spot at the World Championship, which gets under way next month, if he wins and Littler goes out early.

“This is the last day as number one I’ve been so happy and proud of myself,” Humphries said on his on-stage interview.

“When it gets to the Worlds, I’ve got one opportunity to take it back from him. I’ll be fighting hard, it’s a war now!”