Mark Williams will not tempt fate after cruising into Crucible second round

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Mark Williams has no interest in tempting fate after cruising into the second round of the World Snooker Championship with a 10-5 win over Jimmy Robertson on Monday.

The 48-year-old beat the same player by the same score in the same round before going on to lift his improbable third world crown in 2018.

But despite continuing to show glimpses of the kind of form that factored into his dramatic career revival, Williams continues to play down the prospect of another title win.

“I don’t believe in fate, but I’m definitely playing well enough to be a danger to anyone in the competition,” said Williams. “It doesn’t mean I’m going to win it, but I’ll put a few spanners in the works.”

Williams returned on Monday trailing 5-4 after a spirited opening session by Robertson, who was searching for his first Crucible win on his fifth visit to the final stages.

But the Welshman, who continues to insist he keeps practice time to a minimum, was in a ruthless mood when play resumed, compiling breaks of 51, 69, 64 and 84 as he reeled off the six consecutive frames he required for victory.

I've practised here and there, every few days, on and off. I can't practice for four or five hours a day. I just physically can't do it, it's too hard and draining Mark Williams

Williams will face a similarly laid-back opponent in the second round, in the form of Belgium’s Luca Brecel, who insisted he had spent a mere 15 minutes in the pre-tournament practice room after his late-night win over Ricky Walden on Sunday.

“I haven’t practised much myself, and whether he has or hasn’t is irrelevant really,” added Williams.

“I’m just worried about myself. I’ve practised here and there, every few days, on and off. I can’t practice for four or five hours a day. I just physically can’t do it, it’s too hard and draining.

“I put an hour in here and there just to keep my form going because my form is there. I’m over the moon to get past that first-round banana skin, and now I feel like I’m involved in the tournament.”

Four-time winner John Higgins made a dominant start as he built a 7-2 overnight lead over qualifier David Grace.

Higgins racked up five half-centuries, including a break of 98 in the second frame, to surely make Tuesday’s concluding session of their first-round match a formality.