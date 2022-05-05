Former Audi partner ABT to replace Mercedes in Formula E from 2023
It has not been disclosed who they will partner with for the powertrain, with Audi having withdrawn from the series
Former Audi partner ABT will return to the electric Formula E championship next season after a year’s absence, series organisers announced on Thursday.
Season nine, which starts in 2023, is the beginning of the Gen3 era, with more powerful and efficient cars and new financial regulations for fairness and sustainability.
ABT, who will take the vacant 12th licence, said it had secured a powertrain supply from an unidentified manufacturer and would compete as a privately-entered team.
“Formula E has always had a big place in our hearts and we have never made a secret of the fact that we want to be back,” said ABT’s Hans-Juergen Abt.
The German team are one of the sport’s most successful, winning the first Formula E race in Beijing in 2014 and the drivers’ title in 2017 with Brazilian Lucas di Grassi, as well as the team crown in 2018.
They were partnered by Audi from 2017 until last year, when the German carmaker withdrew.
Seven manufacturers have so far confirmed their entries for season nine: DS, Jaguar, Mahindra, Maserati, NIO, Nissan and Porsche.
Champions Mercedes are leaving at the end of the current campaign.
Reuters
