Alex Albon has admitted he is yet to learn about the “very strict” contract clauses that protect the intellectual property of his Mercedes engine.

The 25-year-old was this season demoted to reserve driver by Red Bull but will drive for the Mercedes-powered Williams team next year, alongside Nicholas Latifi.

Mercedes’ team principal Toto Wolff said ahead of the Italian Grand Prix last weekend: “What was important for us is if a driver from another power unit manufacturer joins the team, then there are very strict and clear IP confidentiality clauses.

“That was always in great harmony with Williams; they know exactly where we are coming from and what is important to protect.”

But when asked about the clauses himself, Albon said: “I have no idea, to be honest. It hasn’t been talked about yet. Still things are ongoing. We’ll have to wait and see what they are.”

The Thai-British driver was replaced by Sergio Perez at Red Bull for this season, but the 25-year-old hasn’t ruled out working for them again in future.

“I would say it would be silly not to think, you know, that Red Bull is a team that I’d possibly come back with. At the moment, though, I’m not really thinking so long-term like that.

“It really feels like I’ve got to focus right now this year on my main priority, which is obviously getting us to win the championship, and then coming onto next year will be solely on Williams and developing the car and making sure we have a good year – and I keep growing through that side.

“It’s a lot of dreaming, let’s say, if you think about the future. I just feel like right now I have to do the best job I can, focus kind of short-term, and see what lays ahead.”