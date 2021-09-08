How the grid is shaping up for the 2022 Formula One season
Alex Albon, Valtteri Bottas and George Russell have made moves this week.
Alex Albon’s move to Williams leaves just Alfa Romeo Haas and Aston Martin to confirm their 2022 driver line-ups.
Here, the PA news agency looks at how the grid is shaping up for next season.
MERCEDES
Sir Lewis Hamilton (Gbr)
Car: 44
Age: 36
Starts: 279
Wins: 99
Championships: 7 (2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020)
George Russell (Gbr)
Car: 63
Age: 23
Starts: 51
Wins: 0
RED BULL
Max Verstappen (Ned)
Car: 33
Age: 23
Starts: 132
Wins: 17
Sergio Perez (Mex)
Car: 11
Age: 31
Starts: 204
Wins: 2
McLAREN
Lando Norris (Gbr)
Car: 4
Age: 21
Starts: 51
Wins: 0
Daniel Ricciardo (Aus)
Car: 3
Age: 32
Starts: 201
Wins: 7
ASTON MARTIN
Sebastian Vettel (Ger)
Car: 5
Age: 34
Starts: 270
Wins: 53
Championships: 4 (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013)
TBC
ALPINE
Fernando Alonso (Spa)
Car: 14
Age: 40
Starts: 324
Wins: 32
Championships: 2 (2005, 2006)
Esteban Ocon (Fra)
Car: 31
Age: 24
Starts: 80
Wins: 1
FERRARI
Charles Leclerc (Mon)
Car: 16
Age: 23
Starts: 72
Wins: 2
Carlos Sainz (Spa)
Car: 55
Age: 27
Starts: 131
Wins: 0
ALPHATAURI
Pierre Gasly (Fra)
Car: 10
Age: 25
Starts: 77
Wins: 1
Yuki Tsunoda (Jap)
Car: 22
Age: 21
Starts: 13
Wins: 0
ALFA ROMEO
Valtteri Bottas (Fin)
Car: 77
Age: 32
Starts: 169
Wins: 9
TBC
HAAS
Nikita Mazepin (Rus)
Car: 9
Age: 22
Starts: 13Wins: 0
TBC
WILLIAMS
Nicholas Latifi (Can)
Car: 6
Age: 25
Starts: 30
Wins: 0
Alex Albon (Thai)
Car: 23
Age: 25
Starts: 38
Wins: 0