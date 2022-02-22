Alpine enjoying ‘real gains’ with new power unit for 2022 F1 season

Alpine’s technical director Matt Harman says the team are experiencing “real gains” from their new power unit ahead of the 2022 season.

New regulations for cars could see the likes of Alpine cause some upsets in the upcoming campaign. The target for the new rules was to improve the aerodynamics and fans and drivers alike are expecting the unexpected this season.

Alpine launched their car on Monday and Harman said: “At the very beginning of these regulations we actually started with the power unit, mainly because it does set some of the key areas of the car aerodynamically.

“We did a full review of this area of the car and we decided to change the architecture of that power unit extensively in all areas, including the internal combustion engine, the ERS system, the turbo and its positioning in the car.

“That has given us some real gains in terms of our ability to express ourselves aerodynamically and achieve the ultimate lap time of the car.”

New team principal Otmar Szafnauer is confident they will have success in the 2022 season, which begins in March in Bahrain.

He said: “We have to be passionate about what we do, whatever the task. A high-performing team’s key to success has, and always will be, teamwork. We’ll control what we are able to control, we’ll enjoy our journey, and we’ll enjoy the racing because that is what we’re here to do.

“As a team, we’re all racers and that is why we enjoy our work in Formula 1. With this passion and teamwork, I know success will come.”