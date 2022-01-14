Mike Krack ‘thrilled and honoured’ to be named new Aston Martin team principal
Krack replaces Otmar Szafnauer following his departure earlier this month
Aston Martin have appointed Mike Krack as their new team principal.
Krack, who replaces Otmar Szafnauer following his departure earlier this month, joins the British team from BMW.
Krack oversaw BMW’s Formula E GT and IMSA programmes. He previously worked in Formula One with Sauber.
Krack will be tasked with propelling Aston Martin to the front of the grid following an underwhelming first campaign back on the F1 grid.
He will report to Aston Martin Group CEO Martin Whitmarsh and the team’s ambitious owner Lawrence Stroll.
“It is a thrill and an honour to have been appointed to the position of team principal of Aston Martin,” said Krack.
“I am very grateful to Lawrence (Stroll) and Martin (Whitmarsh) for giving me such a fantastic opportunity.
“Aston Martin is one of the greatest automotive brands in the world, and to have been asked to play a leading role in delivering the on-track Formula One success that such an illustrious name so richly deserves is a challenge that I plan to embrace with energy and enthusiasm.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies